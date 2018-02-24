PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Saturday will light up with glittering medal moments, as hotly contested tournaments culminate in some of the most highly anticipated results of the Olympic Winter Games. Saturday night’s alright for hockey, as the men’s gold medal game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on CBC, beginning with the pre-game show. Curling fans will no doubt revel in the gold medal matches for men (1:15 a.m. ET/10:15 p.m. PT on CBC) and women (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBC). Saturday also features the inaugural long track speed skating mass start competitions, with Canadians-to-watch Olivier Jean and Ted-Jan Bloemen in the men’s event, and Ivanie Blondin in the women’s event, beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET/2:45 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

Programming highlights for Saturday, Feb. 24:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

1:15 a.m. – Curling: Gold Medal Match (Men)

USA vs. Sweden

5 a.m. – Cross Country: 50km Mass Start (Men) – Encore

6:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Match (Men)

Canada vs. Czech Republic

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

1:15 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Curling: Gold Medal Match (Men) – Encore

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game (Men) – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

6:30 p.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Mass Start – Encore

7:30 p.m. – Bobsleigh: 4-Man Heats #3 and #4

10:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men)

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany

TSN

12 a.m. – Cross Country: 50km Mass Start (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

6 a.m. – Curling: Bronze Medal Game (Women) – TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Japan vs. Great Britain

9 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game (Men) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN3

Canada vs. Czech Republic

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

7 p.m. – Curling: Gold Medal Game (Women) @ 7 p.m. – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

Korea vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Germany

Sportsnet

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Mass Start Final (Men and Women)

8 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game (Men) – join in progress

Canada vs. Czech Republic

Sportsnet ONE

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Mass Start Final (Men and Women)

8 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game (Men) – join in progress

Canada vs. Czech Republic

