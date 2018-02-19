PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Following their win as part of Team Canada in the figure skating team event, three-time World Champions and Olympic Games gold and silver medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be looking for their second gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4. The duo is determined to become the second couple to win multiple Olympic Games ice dance titles, but first must compete against their training partners, France’s two-time World Champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.
Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.
Programming highlights for Monday, Feb. 19:
Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.
CBC
1:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 (Men) – join in progress
Canada vs. USA
2:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore
3:15 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Half Pipe (Women) – Encore
4 a.m. – Snowboarding: Big Air Qualifying (Women) – Encore
4:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore
6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Qualifying (Women)
6:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heat #3 (Men) – join in progress
7a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women)
Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
8 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heat #4 (Men) – join in progress
9 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – join in progress
9:30 a.m. Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #3 and #4 (Women) – Encore
10:15 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Large Hill Final (Men) – Encore
10:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore
11:30 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: 500m Final (Men) – Encore
12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey
3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon
Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore
5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore
7 p.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Final – Encore
8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Women)
10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #1 (Men)
12:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – Encore
TSN
6 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 – TSN2
Teams TBD
6 a.m. Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #3 and #4 (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4
8:45 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4
12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5
1 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – Encore – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5
4 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore – TSN4
8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4
Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to end their Olympic Games career with a final gold medal win.
8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Women) – TSN2
10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #1 (Men) – TSN2
10:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – join in progress – TSN5
12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5
Canada vs. China
Sportsnet
12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 (Men)
Canada vs. USA
5:45 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: (Men and Women)
Featuring Team Pursuit Qualifying (Women) and 500m Final (Men)
8 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Team Large Hill Final (Men) – join in progress
5 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – Encore – Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific
7 p.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Men)
Canada vs. Japan
10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Qualification (Men)
Sportsnet ONE
7 p.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Men)
Canada vs. Japan
10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Qualification (Men)
Virtual Reality
Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:
6:10 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Large Hill Team (Men)
7:55 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program