PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Following their win as part of Team Canada in the figure skating team event, three-time World Champions and Olympic Games gold and silver medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be looking for their second gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4. The duo is determined to become the second couple to win multiple Olympic Games ice dance titles, but first must compete against their training partners, France’s two-time World Champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.

Programming highlights for Monday, Feb. 19:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

1:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 (Men) – join in progress

Canada vs. USA

2:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore

3:15 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Half Pipe (Women) – Encore

4 a.m. – Snowboarding: Big Air Qualifying (Women) – Encore

4:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Qualifying (Women)

6:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heat #3 (Men) – join in progress

7a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women)

Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

8 a.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heat #4 (Men) – join in progress

9 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – join in progress

9:30 a.m. Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #3 and #4 (Women) – Encore

10:15 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Large Hill Final (Men) – Encore

10:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore

11:30 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: 500m Final (Men) – Encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Program – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

7 p.m. – Bobsleigh: 2-Man Final – Encore

8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Women)

10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #1 (Men)

12:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – Encore

TSN

6 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 – TSN2

Teams TBD

6 a.m. Bobsleigh: 2-Man Heats #3 and #4 (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

8:45 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – join in progress – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5

1 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – Encore – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

4 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore – TSN4

8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to end their Olympic Games career with a final gold medal win.

8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (Women) – TSN2

10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Playoff #1 (Men) – TSN2

10:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program – join in progress – TSN5

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Women) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. China

Sportsnet

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #9 (Men)

Canada vs. USA

5:45 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: (Men and Women)

Featuring Team Pursuit Qualifying (Women) and 500m Final (Men)

8 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Team Large Hill Final (Men) – join in progress

5 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Women) – Encore – Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific

7 p.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Men)

Canada vs. Japan

10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Qualification (Men)

Sportsnet ONE

7 p.m. – Curling: Draw #10 (Men)

Canada vs. Japan

10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Qualification (Men)

Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:

6:10 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Large Hill Team (Men)

7:55 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance Free Program

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

