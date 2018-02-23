PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

The snowboard big air competition makes its Olympic Winter Games debut at PyeongChang 2018, and the men’s final takes to the sky on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC, with Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris (already silver and bronze medallists, respectively, at PyeongChang 2018), as well as Séb Toutant, ready for takeoff. Bobsleigh pilot Justin Kripps and brakeman Alexander Kopacz are also preparing to launch – they’re on the hunt for another gold medal following their trip to the top of the podium in the two-man event, a surprise tie with the German team. The duo is taking another run at it in the four-man competition, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN2, with Jesse Lumsden and Seyi Smith along for the (bobsled) ride.



Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android device s.



Programming highlights for Friday, Feb. 23:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice.

CBC

12:15 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross (Women) – join in progress

12:45 a.m. – Alpine Skiing: Nordic Combined: Slalom (Women) – Encore

1:30 a.m. Curling: Bronze Medal Game @ 1:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland

4:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #1 (Men) – join in progress

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Czech Republic

5 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men) 1,000m Final

5:45 a.m. – Curling: Semifinal (Women)

9 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Men) – join in progress

9:30 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men) – Encore

1,000m Final

10 a.m. – Biathlon (Men) – Encore

10:15 a.m. – Figure Skating: Free Program (Women) – Encore

11 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 – Encore

Canada vs. Germany

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Figure Skating: Free Program (Women) – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore

7 p.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men) – Encore

1,000m Final

8 p.m. – Snowboard: Big Air Final (Men)

10 p.m. – Snowboard: Parallel Giant Slalom (Men and Women)

11:15 p.m. – Bobsleigh: 4-Man Runs #1 and #2 (Men) – Encore

12:15 a.m. – Alpine Skiing: Team Final – Encore

This brand-new event is popular on the World Cup circuit, and will be the first non-individual alpine skiing competition at the Olympic Winter Games.

TSN

2 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #1 (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

5 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TS4, TSN5

1,000m Final

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. Germany

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5

1 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal – Encore – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Canada vs. Germany

4 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore – TSN4

7:30 p.m. – Bobsleigh: 4-Man Heat #1 and #2 (Men) – TSN2

10 p.m. – Snowboard: Parallel Giant Slalom Final (Men and Women) – TSN1, TSN5

12 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 50km Mass Start (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

SPORTSNET

1:30 a.m. – Curling: Bronze Medal Match (Men)

Canada vs. Switzerland

5:45 a.m. – Curling: Semifinal (Women)

Korea vs. Japan

4 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Curling: Semifinal (Women) – Encore

7 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Semifinal #2 (Men) – Encore

Canada vs. Germany

9 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Team Final

SPORTSNET ONE

1:30 a.m. – Curling: Bronze Medal Match (Men)

Canada vs. Switzerland

6 a.m. – Biathlon: 4 x 7.5km Relay Final (Men)

7:45 a.m. – Curling: Semifinal (Women) – join in progress

9 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Team Final

