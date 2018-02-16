PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Canadians can celebrate the weekend by watching their homegrown men’s ice hockey team in their second preliminary game, as they take on the Czech Republic, Friday at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on CBC. Earlier in the evening, Patrick Chan will bid farewell to the Olympic Winter Games rink in the men’s figure skating free program at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5, in the hopes of finishing his Olympic Games journey on the podium.
Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android device
Programming highlights for Friday, Feb. 16:
Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice
- 12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #4 (Women) – join in progress
- Canada vs. Denmark
- 3 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men)
- Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia
- 6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: 5,000m Final (Women)
- 6:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (Women)
- 7:30 a.m. – Skeleton: Heat #1 and #2 (Women)
- Curling (Men) – join in progress
- Canada vs. Korea
- 9 a.m. – Hockey (Men) – join in progress
- TBD
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 15km Free (Men) – Encore
- 10 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (Women) – Reprise
- 10:45 a.m. – Skeleton: Heat #1 and #2 (Women) – Reprise
- 11:15 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: 5,000m (Women) – Reprise
- 12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey
- 3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon
- Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program – Encore
- 5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore
- 7 p.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Women) – Encore
- Featuring 5,000m Final
- 8 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials – Final (Women) – Encore
- 9 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Super G (Women)
- 10 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men)
- Canada vs. Czech Republic
- 12:30 a.m. – Figure Skating: Men’s Free Program – Encore
TSN
- 12 a.m. – Curling (Women): Draw #4 – TSN2
- Canada vs. Denmark
- 1 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 15km Free Final (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5
- Quebec’s Alex Harvey has won six career individual World Cup races, which is one fewer than all other Canadian men combined.
- 2 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 15km Free Final (Men) – TSN4 – join in progress
- 7:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN1, TSN3
- Finland vs. Norway
- 7:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN4, TSN5
- Sweden vs. Germany
- 12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5
- 2:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 – Encore
- Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia
- 4 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN4
- 8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Program (Men) – TSN1, TSN4, TSN5
- 8 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Qualifying (Women) – TSN2
- 11:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Program (Men) – TSN3 – join in progress
Sportsnet
- 6 a.m. – Curling (Men): Draw #5
- Canada vs. Korea
- 4 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon
- Curling (Men) – Draw #5 – Encore
- Canada vs. Korea
- 7 p.m. – Curling (Women): Draw #5
- Teams TBD
- 10 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Super G (Women) – join in progress
- 12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #6 (Men)
- Canada vs. Sweden
- 6:15 a.m. – Skeleton: Heat #1 & #2 (Women)
- 8:15 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Qualifying (Men)
- 11 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final (Women)
Virtual Reality
Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:
- 6:15 a.m. – Skeleton (Women)
- 7:55 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Program (Men)