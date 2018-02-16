PYEONGCHANG 2018: PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Canadians can celebrate the weekend by watching their homegrown men’s ice hockey team in their second preliminary game, as they take on the Czech Republic, Friday at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on CBC. Earlier in the evening, Patrick Chan will bid farewell to the Olympic Winter Games rink in the men’s figure skating free program at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5, in the hopes of finishing his Olympic Games journey on the podium.



Broadcast coverage will be available across CBC, TSN and Sportsnet, as specified below. Viewers can also watch all events via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics and on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android device s.



Programming highlights for Friday, Feb. 16:

Note: All times are listed in ET and are subject to change without notice

12:30 a.m. – Curling: Draw #4 (Women) – join in progress

Canada vs. Denmark

3 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men)

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: 5,000m Final (Women)

6:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (Women)

7: 30 a.m. – Skeleton: Heat #1 and #2 (Women)

Curling (Men) – join in progress

Canada vs. Korea

join in progress 9 a.m. – Hockey (Men) – join in progress TBD

– join in progress 9:30 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 15km Free (Men) – Encore

– Encore 10 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (Women) – Reprise

– Reprise 10:45 a.m. – Skeleton: Heat #1 and #2 (Women) – Reprise

– Reprise 11:15 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: 5,000m (Women) – Reprise

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey 3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program – Encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – Encore 7 p.m. – Long Track Speed Skating (Women) – Encore

Featuring 5,000m Final

8 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Aerials – Final (Women) – Encore 9 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Super G (Women) 10 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men)

Canada vs. Czech Republic

12:30 a.m. – Figure Skating: Men’s Free Program – Encore TSN 12 a.m. – Curling (Women): Draw #4 – TSN2 Canada vs. Denmark

1 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 15km Free Final (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5 Quebec’s Alex Harvey has won six career individual World Cup races, which is one fewer than all other Canadian men combined.

2 a.m. – Cross Country Skiing: 15km Free Final (Men) – TSN4 – join in progress 7:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN1, TSN3 Finland vs. Norway

7:15 a.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN4, TSN5 Sweden vs. Germany

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN1, TSN3, TSN5 2:30 p.m. – Ice Hockey (Men) – TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 – Encore Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia

4 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey – TSN4 8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Program (Men) – TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 8 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Qualifying (Women) – TSN2 11:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Free Program (Men) – TSN3 – join in progress Sportsnet 6 a.m. – Curling (Men): Draw #5

Canada vs. Korea

4 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Curling (Men) – Draw #5 – Encore Canada vs. Korea

7 p.m. – Curling (Women): Draw #5

Teams TBD

10 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Super G (Women) – join in progress 12 a.m. – Curling: Draw #6 (Men) Canada vs. Sweden

