On to the Next Round: Sportsnet’s Coverage of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continues with Second Round Action

The battle for ultimate hockey supremacy continues and division rivalries are set to deepen as Sportsnet reveals its second round broadcast schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have front-row access to all the action with Sportsnet’s exclusive English-language wall-to-wall coverage. All second round matchups are available on TV on Sportsnet or CBC and via live stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE. On radio, select Stanley Cup Playoff games will be available along the Sportsnet Radio Network, including on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650.
Second round coverage begins Thursday, April 26 with Pittsburgh vs. Washington at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and CBC followed by San Jose vs. Vegas at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and CBC. The puck drops on the Winnipeg vs. Nashville series on Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBC and Sportsnet 360. Coverage Friday begins with Hockey Central Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet 360. Full broadcast schedule is below.
For fans with a vested interest in teams outside the playoff picture, Sportsnet presents the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday, April 28 on Sportsnet, CBC and Sportsnet NOW. The NHL Draft Lottery special, hosted by Daren Millard and NBC’s Kathryn Tappen, will unveil the lottery results through the course of the evening. Picks 15 through 4 will be revealed during Hockey Central Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, with the top three picks unveiled during the second intermission of the San Jose vs. Vegas game.
As the home of hockey, Sportsnet’s world-class roster of analysts, reporters and hosts continue to deliver the most up-to-date news and stories throughout the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- Nightly installments of Hockey Central Tonight tee up the post-season action with host Ron MacLean alongside Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey and Nick Kypreos.
- Don Cherry returns for Coach’s Corner alongside Ron MacLean.
- Harnarayan Singh, Randip Janda, Bhupinder Hundal, and Harpreet Pandher deliver select Saturday night games on Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition to hockey fans coast-to-coast on OMNI.
Fans can also catch up on the latest NHL post-season news, highlights and analysis with Tim & Sid (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) and nightly editions of Sportsnet Central on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.
Sportsnet’s multiplatform coverage of the 2018 NHL post-season also includes:
- All Stanley Cup Playoff broadcasts available to hockey fans on-the-go via Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE.
- Host Daren Millard and a rotating roster of analysts talk playoff hockey with daily analysis and insights on Hockey Central @ Noon on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, simulcast on Sportsnet.
- Additional radio coverage with Hockey Central @ Noon on Sportsnet 960 The FAN, anchored by Kelly Kirch and Will Nault and Canucks Central @ Noon on Sportsnet 650 with Satiar Shahand Alex Auld.
- Real-time highlights and daily recaps of every game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sportsnet’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool Playoffs Edition, presented by RAM. Fans build their roster for a chance to win the ultimate grand prize – an all-new 2019 RAM 1500 and $25,000 cash.
- Readers can stay up-to-date with the biggest storylines with Friedman’s popular 31 Thoughts blog following each round and weekly instalments of the 31 Thoughts podcast with Friedman and Jeff Marek.
- News, features and analysis on Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app from Sportsnet NHL Insiders Mark Spector and Luke Fox for the Winnipeg vs. Nashville series, Chris Johnstonfor the Boston vs. Tampa Bay series, and Kristina Rutherford for the Pittsburgh vs. Washington series.
EASTERN CONFERENCE:
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Play-by-play: Paul Romanuk; Game Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas
|G1
|Sat., April 28
|Boston @ Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
|SN
|G2
|Mon., April 30
|Boston @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G3
|Wed., May 2
|Tampa Bay @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G4
|Fri., May 4
|Tampa Bay @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G5*
|Sun., May 6
|Boston @ Tampa Bay, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Tues., May 8
|Tampa Bay @ Boston, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Thurs., May 10
|Boston @ Tampa Bay, TBD
|TBD
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals
- Play-by-play: Rick Ball; Game Analyst: Greg Millen; Reporter: Christine Simpson
|G1
|Thurs., April 26
|Pittsburgh @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SN, CBC
|G2
|Sun., April 29
|Pittsburgh @ Washington, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
|CBC
|G3
|Tues., May 1
|Washington @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
|SN
|G4
|Thurs., May 3
|Washington @ Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SN
|G5*
|Sat., May 5
|Pittsburgh @ Washington, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Mon., May 7
|Washington @ Pittsburgh, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Wed., May 9
|Pittsburgh @ Washington, TBD
|TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators
- Play-by-play: Jim Hughson; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Secondary Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall; Reporter: Scott Oake
|G1
|Fri., April 27
|Winnipeg @ Nashville, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT
|CBC,SN360
|G2
|Sun., April 29
|Winnipeg @ Nashville, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G3
|Tues., May 1
|Nashville @ Winnipeg, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G4
|Thurs., May 3
|Nashville @ Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G5*
|Sat., May 5
|Winnipeg @ Nashville, TBD
|CBC, OMNI
|G6*
|Mon., May 7
|Nashville @ Winnipeg, TBD
|CBC
|G7*
|Thurs., May 10
|Winnipeg @ Nashville, TBD
|CBC
San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Play-by-play: Dave Randorf; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: Dan Murphy
|G1
|Thurs., April 26
|San Jose @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|SN, CBC
|G2
|Sat., April 28
|San Jose @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|SN, CBC, OMNI
|G3
|Mon., April 30
|Vegas @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G4
|Wed., May 2
|Vegas @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G5*
|Fri., May 4
|San Jose @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
|CBC
|G6*
|Sun., May 6
|Vegas @ San Jose, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Tues., May 8
|San Jose @ Vegas, TBD
|TBD