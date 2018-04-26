On to the Next Round: Sportsnet’s Coverage of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continues with Second Round Action

The battle for ultimate hockey supremacy continues and division rivalries are set to deepen as Sportsnet reveals its second round broadcast schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have front-row access to all the action with Sportsnet’s exclusive English-language wall-to-wall coverage. All second round matchups are available on TV on Sportsnet or CBC and via live stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE. On radio, select Stanley Cup Playoff games will be available along the Sportsnet Radio Network, including on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650.

Second round coverage begins Thursday, April 26 with Pittsburgh vs. Washington at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and CBC followed by San Jose vs. Vegas at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and CBC. The puck drops on the Winnipeg vs. Nashville series on Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBC and Sportsnet 360. Coverage Friday begins with Hockey Central Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet 360. Full broadcast schedule is below.

For fans with a vested interest in teams outside the playoff picture, Sportsnet presents the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday, April 28 on Sportsnet, CBC and Sportsnet NOW. The NHL Draft Lottery special, hosted by Daren Millard and NBC’s Kathryn Tappen, will unveil the lottery results through the course of the evening. Picks 15 through 4 will be revealed during Hockey Central Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, with the top three picks unveiled during the second intermission of the San Jose vs. Vegas game.

As the home of hockey, Sportsnet’s world-class roster of analysts, reporters and hosts continue to deliver the most up-to-date news and stories throughout the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Fans can also catch up on the latest NHL post-season news, highlights and analysis with Tim & Sid (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) and nightly editions of Sportsnet Central on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.

Sportsnet’s multiplatform coverage of the 2018 NHL post-season also includes:

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Play-by-play: Paul Romanuk; Game Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

G1 Sat., April 28 Boston @ Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN G2 Mon., April 30 Boston @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G3 Wed., May 2 Tampa Bay @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G4 Fri., May 4 Tampa Bay @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC G5* Sun., May 6 Boston @ Tampa Bay, TBD TBD G6* Tues., May 8 Tampa Bay @ Boston, TBD TBD G7* Thurs., May 10 Boston @ Tampa Bay, TBD TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

G1 Thurs., April 26 Pittsburgh @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN, CBC G2 Sun., April 29 Pittsburgh @ Washington, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT CBC G3 Tues., May 1 Washington @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN G4 Thurs., May 3 Washington @ Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN G5* Sat., May 5 Pittsburgh @ Washington, TBD TBD G6* Mon., May 7 Washington @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD G7* Wed., May 9 Pittsburgh @ Washington, TBD TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

G1 Fri., April 27 Winnipeg @ Nashville, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT CBC,SN360 G2 Sun., April 29 Winnipeg @ Nashville, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT CBC G3 Tues., May 1 Nashville @ Winnipeg, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT CBC G4 Thurs., May 3 Nashville @ Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT CBC G5* Sat., May 5 Winnipeg @ Nashville, TBD CBC, OMNI G6* Mon., May 7 Nashville @ Winnipeg, TBD CBC G7* Thurs., May 10 Winnipeg @ Nashville, TBD CBC

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

G1 Thurs., April 26 San Jose @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN, CBC G2 Sat., April 28 San Jose @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC, OMNI G3 Mon., April 30 Vegas @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT CBC G4 Wed., May 2 Vegas @ San Jose, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT CBC G5* Fri., May 4 San Jose @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT CBC G6* Sun., May 6 Vegas @ San Jose, TBD TBD G7* Tues., May 8 San Jose @ Vegas, TBD TBD



*if necessary

