NEW CBC NEWS SUNDAY MORNING SHOW THE WEEKLY WITH WENDY MESLEY LAUNCHES JAN 14

As first announced in July 2017, new CBC News Sunday morning show THE WEEKLY WITH WENDY MESLEY will launch Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (11:30 NT) on CBC and CBC News Network, focused on the intersection of media, technology and politics.

In the new half-hour program, Mesley will put players from media, business and politics in the spotlight as she pushes for answers and transparency, and provides critical analysis on how the newsmakers of the week are delivering their messages.

From political pressure and corporate interests to technological manipulation and old-fashioned spin, the program will go behind the headlines to reveal the hidden and sometimes surprising forces shaping the news, providing a deeper understanding of what’s happening in the world by illuminating the influences at play behind the big stories of the week.

“I’m so thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Mesley. “Politics, media and technology have long been my obsessions and these days, they all seem to be merging — changing the world we live in. It’s going to be quite the ride.”

The show will broadcast live from CBC in Toronto and feature a wide range of Canadian and global contributors and guests.

