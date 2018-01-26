Hockey Heats Up in Tampa Bay for the NHL All-Star Weekend, January 27 and 28 on Sportsnet

Sportsnet heads to the sunshine state for the 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend in Tampa Bay, FL, with wall-to-wall multiplatform coverage live on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28. All the live action is available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE (Full broadcast details and schedule below).

Coverage begins on Saturday night with the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition and culminates on Sunday with the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game as hockey’s best snipers, shooters and skaters go head-to-head at the Amalie Arena. As Canada’s Home of Hockey, Sportsnet’s coverage provides fans with must-see features, behind-the-scenes access, in-depth analysis, and all-star musical performances by Flo Rida and Kid Rock.

Sportsnet’s hockey all-star coverage continues on Sunday evening with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition followed by the 2018 AHL All Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino on Monday night.

NHL and AHL All-Star Weekend on Sportsnet

Saturday, Jan. 27

· 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – 2018 Geico NHL All-Star Skills Competition (Sportsnet, CBC, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

Hosts: Ron MacLean; Panel: Nick Kypreos, Elliotte Friedman and Kelly Hrudey

Rinkside Host: David Amber

Between the benches: Glenn Healy

Play-by-play: Jim Hughson; Analyst: Craig Simpson

Features:

· Taking a look at the remarkable scoring pace of Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lighting, and their rise to become the best duo in the league.

· Lightning legend Vincent Lecavalier shares his best memories playing for Tampa Bay and how hockey has grown in the city during the last 25 years.

Sunday, January 28

· 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – NHL All-Star Game Pre-Show (Sportsnet, CBC, Sportsnet NOW)

· 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT – 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game (Sportsnet, CBC, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE)

Hosts: Ron MacLean; Panel: Nick Kypreos, Elliotte Friedman and Kelly Hrudey

Rinkside Host: David Amber

Between the benches: Glenn Healy

Play-by-play: Jim Hughson; Analyst: Craig Simpson

Features:

· Long-time hockey fan and Canadian astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield opens the show with an ode to what it’s like to ‘play among the stars’.

· Second Intermission: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman joins Ron MacLean for a one-on-one interview.

· 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – AHL All-Star Skills Competition (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW)

Monday, January 29

· 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT – 2018 AHL All Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW)

