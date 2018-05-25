Golden Knights and Capitals Set to Face-Off in the Stanley Cup Final, Beginning May 28 on Sportsnet

The 2018 Stanley Cup Final match-up is set and Sportsnet will be on-hand to provide fans with wall-to-wall coverage as the Cinderella story Vegas Golden Knights take on the surging Washington Capitals in the ultimate battle for hockey’s holy grail.

Through it all, fans will be treated to multiplatform coverage of all the action, with every game of the Stanley Cup Final available on TV on Sportsnet or CBC and via live stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE. On radio, select games will be available along the Sportsnet Radio Network, including on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650.

Coverage kicks off Monday, May 28 with Game 1 from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and CBC.(Full broadcast schedule below)

As the home of hockey, Sportsnet’s world-class roster of analysts, reporters and hosts will be on-site for every game to deliver the most up-to-date news and stories. Prior to each game at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet, Ron MacLean, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey and Nick Kypreos will continue to lend their expert insight on Hockey Central Tonight, with select pre-game feature segments with Christine Simpson. Don Cherry also returns for Coach’s Corner alongside MacLean for every game.

Harnarayan Singh, Randip Janda, Bhupinder Hundal, and Harpreet Pandher will cover the Saturday night game for Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition on OMNI.

Broadcast Schedule

All game broadcasts available on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE

STANLEY CUP FINAL:

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights

G1 Mon., May 28 Washington @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G2 Wed., May 30 Washington @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G3 Sat., June 2 Vegas @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC, OMNI G4 Mon., June 4 Vegas @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G5* Thurs., June 7 Washington @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G6* Sun., June 10 Vegas @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G7* Wed., June 13 Washington @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC

*if necessary

As the home of hockey, Sportsnet delivers world-class hockey content across its national television, radio and digital platforms. As the official Canadian NHL national multimedia rights holder, Sportsnet delivers more than 300 national games across three marquee nights: Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey, Hockey Night in Canada and Rogers Hometown Hockey. Sportsnet also provides coverage of the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs. Complete with a star-studded roster of hockey broadcasters, reporters and producers, Sportsnet remains dedicated to unifying Canadians through sport by providing content that gives fans front-row access to the sports they love, accessible from anywhere.

