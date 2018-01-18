DRAGONS’ DEN ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON WITH 2018 AUDITION TOUR KICKING OFF FEBRUARY 10 IN TORONTO

DRAGONS’ DEN is calling on all aspiring entrepreneurs to present their business pitches for a chance to be featured next season on CBC. Beginning in Toronto on February 10, auditions will be open to the public, as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities coast-to-coast in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment.

A full list of audition dates and cities are listed below, venues, timing and additional information can be found online via the DRAGONS’ DEN website (cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions).

The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development. Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to the DRAGONS’ DEN producers in five minutes or less. If they show the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to Toronto to face the Dragons. Prospective pitchers are encouraged to apply online and bring a completed application form to the audition.

Producers will be on the lookout for entrepreneurs in the following cities:

Feb. 10 – Toronto, ON

Feb. 15 – Edmonton, AB

Feb. 15 – Nanaimo, BC

Feb. 16 – Windsor, ON

Feb. 17 – London, ON

Feb. 17 – Calgary, AB

Feb. 17 – Vancouver, BC

Feb 21 – Guelph, ON

Feb. 22 – Belleville, ON

Feb. 23 – Kingston, ON

Feb. 24 – Montreal, QC

Feb. 24 – Ottawa, ON

Feb. 24 – Barrie, ON

Feb. 28 – Oshawa, ON

Feb. 28 – Thunder Bay, ON

Mar. 2 – Fredericton, NB

Mar. 2 – Charlottetown, PEI

Mar. 3 – Hamilton, ON

Mar. 3 – Halifax, NS

Mar. 3 – Cranbrook, BC

Mar. 7 – Waterloo, ON

Mar. 8 – Kelowna, BC

Mar. 8 – Lethbridge, AB

Mar. 10 – Calgary, AB

Mar. 10 – Victoria, BC

Mar. 14 – Collingwood, ON

Mar. 14 – Prince George, BC

Mar. 14 – Whitehorse, YT

Mar. 16 – Abbotsford, BC

Mar. 17 – St. John’s, NL

Mar. 17 – Vancouver, BC

Mar. 21 – Regina, SK

Mar. 23 – Saskatoon, SK

Mar. 23 – Quebec City, QC

Mar. 24 – Montreal, QC

Mar. 24 – Winnipeg, MB

Mar. 24 – Niagara Falls, ON

Apr. 7 – Toronto, ON

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

