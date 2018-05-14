Down to Four: Sportsnet’s 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Schedule Announced

It’s officially the halfway point of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs and with the final four teams now set, Sportsnet continues to have every game covered with its conference finals broadcast schedule. As the Winnipeg Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final and the Washington Capitals square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final, fans will be treated to multiplatform coverage of all the action.

All conference finals games are available on TV on Sportsnet or CBC and via live stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE. On radio, select Stanley Cup Playoff games will be available along the Sportsnet Radio Network, including on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650.

The round begins on Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT with the Capitals vs. Lightning on Sportsnet and CBC. Canada’s last remaining Cup hopefuls get underway on Saturday, May 12 as the Jets host the Golden Knights with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on CBC. Full broadcast schedule is below.

As the home of hockey, Sportsnet’s world-class roster of analysts, reporters and hosts continue to deliver the most up-to-date news and stories throughout the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals:

Fans can also catch up on the latest NHL post-season news, highlights and analysis with Tim & Sid (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) and nightly editions of Sportsnet Central, with additional insights from John Shannon and Scott Morrison, on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.

Online and on-the-go, fans can stay connected with news, features and analysis on Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app from Sportsnet’s NHL Insiders, as well as real-time highlights and daily recaps of every game on Sportsnet’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

On radio, host Daren Millard and a rotating roster of analysts talk playoff hockey with daily analysis and insights on Hockey Central @ Noon on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, simulcast on Sportsnet. Additional radio coverage includes Hockey Central @ Noon on Sportsnet 960 The FAN, anchored by Kelly Kirch and Will Nault and Canucks Central @ Noon on Sportsnet 650 with Satiar Shahand Alex Auld.

Broadcast Schedule

All game broadcasts available on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL:

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

G1 Sat., May 12 Vegas @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT CBC, OMNI G2 Mon., May 14 Vegas @ Winnipeg, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G3 Wed., May 16 Winnipeg @ Vegas, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT SN, CBC G4 Fri., May 18 Winnipeg @ Vegas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN1, CBC G5* Sun., May 20 Vegas @ Winnipeg, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN, CBC G6* Tues., May 22 Winnipeg @ Vegas, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT SN1, CBC G7* Thurs., May 24 Vegas @ Winnipeg, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN1, CBC

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL:

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Play-by-play: Paul Romanuk; Game Analyst: Garry Galley; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

G1 Fri., May 11 Washington @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G2 Sun., May 13 Washington @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G3 Tues., May 15 Tampa Bay @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G4 Thurs., May 17 Tampa Bay @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC G5* Sat., May 19 Washington @ Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT CBC, OMNI G6* Mon., May 21 Tampa Bay @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN1, CBC G7* Wed., May 23 Washington @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN1, CBC

*if necessary

