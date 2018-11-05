CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOV 5-11, 2018

Product of Canada Eh?
Much of the apple juice sold in Canada says Canada on the label — Canada Fancy, Canada choice, prepared in Canada, made with concentrate ..but where do the apples in the juice really come from? We go searching for answers and they’re harder to find than apple juice drinkers think they should be.
Next of Kin
Next of Kin is a detective story in which the goal is not to catch a killer but to save a life. Two lives, in this case: Jacob and Tahylour’s. More than 60,000 children across Canada have been separated from their families and placed in either foster care or group homes. When youth are discharged from the child welfare system, typically at age 19, they are often forced to face the world alone and with no support network. Compared to their peers, youth aging out of care do not fare well. Too often, they drop out of school, end up on welfare, in jail, or homeless. The rate of PTSD among foster children is higher than war veterans. Nearly 56% of foster children drop out of high school, while 60% of homeless youth have previously been in care.
But what if one family connection could alter their future? This documentary profiles an innovative program that aims to give young adults like Jacob and Tahylour a support network by searching for the family members they’ve never known.
By the year 2025, one-third of people on earth will be obese, according to a recent report by the World Obesity Federation. Canadians are no exception — more than 20% of us are obese. We have always been told the solution is just to eat less and move more but the latest scientific research is turning that assumption on its head. What can science can tell us about why we’re getting bigger and how we might stop it? We discover why our genes make it harder for some of us to control our weight and how easy it is to trick our brains into healthy eating. We also learn what we can do to change our gut bacteria to help keep us thin and we follow the trial of an injection that could cure obesity.
The Genetic Revolution, explores the exciting, rapidly evolving world of genetic engineering. It follows a group of brilliant scientists from across the globe as they use powerful new gene editing technologies in ways once thought unimaginable. Technologies like CRISPR are making it possible to quickly and cheaply change the DNA of all living things, including humans. DNA is now the ultimate computer code and we are the programmers. In the history of science, there has never been a more powerful biological tool or one with greater potential for benefit or harm.
Banking on Blood
Some public hospitals in Ontario are making money from partnerships with a company involved in a controversial practice known as cord-blood banking. Yet there is little evidence that anyone would benefit from privately banked blood, least of all the mothers of newborns who feel pressured to do so. The Fifth Estate goes undercover to find out what is being promised.