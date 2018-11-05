CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOV 5-11, 2018

Friday, November 9, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch from 12noon the same day (repeatsSunday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday November 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)



Next of Kin is a detective story in which the goal is not to catch a killer but to save a life. Two lives, in this case: Jacob and Tahylour’s. More than 60,000 children across Canada have been separated from their families and placed in either foster care or group homes. When youth are discharged from the child welfare system, typically at age 19, they are often forced to face the world alone and with no support network. Compared to their peers, youth aging out of care do not fare well. Too often, they drop out of school, end up on welfare, in jail, or homeless. The rate of PTSD among foster children is higher than war veterans . Nearly 56% of foster children drop out of high school, while 60% of homeless youth have previously been in care.

But what if one family connection could alter their future? This documentary profiles an innovative program that aims to give young adults like Jacob and Tahylour a support network by searching for the family members they’ve never known.

