CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOV 12-18, 2018

Uncover: Bomb on Board (6×40)
Launches Monday, November 12, 2018 on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, CBC Radio app and watch on cbc.ca/TheNational and CBC TV’s The National.
Ian Hanomansing and The National are joining forces with CBC Podcasts for this series, co-hosted by CBC Vancouver’s Johanna Wagstaffe.
Finding Fukue
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 on cbc.ca/cbcshortdocs and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch
They were best friends, then pen pals — until one day, the letters stopped coming. Almost 30 years later, Jessica Stuart returns to Japan to try and solve the mystery of her long-lost friend, Fukue.
The Battle of the Food Delivery Apps
Friday, November 16, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch
It’s a battle among the top three food apps: UberEats, Skip The Dishes, and Foodora. We test these delivery giants for speed, cost, presentation, and hidden mark-ups. It’s big business: about 2.5 billion dollars worth and growing. The technology is easy to use and foodies can order from endless local restaurants. So, what’s not to devour? Deliveries are late, meals arrive cold and others ruffled up in transport. Dishes are missing and sometimes the entire order doesn’t show up. On top of all that, many of us aren’t aware of the actual costs. There are hidden fees that even savvy users miss. So who’s responsible? Is it the couriers, the mobile apps, the restaurants or our desire for convenience and instant gratification?
Know I’m Here
Friday, November 16, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch from 12noon the same day.
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, November 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
On June 2nd 1953, on one of the coldest June days of the century, after 16 months of planning, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II set out to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, watched by millions of people throughout theworld. Using the Queen’s recollections and new footage of the Crown Jewels, The Coronation
Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch
The Deep Fake (Mark Kelley)
AI-manipulated video has become so sophisticated that words can literally be put into people’s mouths. Mark Kelley explores how it’s done and its profound implications. It is not all fun and games, however. The U.S. Defence Department is looking at how to protect itself against the “weaponization” of this creation.
Fighting Fake News (Habiba Nosheen)
It’s war: one one side, the NY TImes, on the other: POTUS. Both sides believe the future of democracy is at stake.
Fighting Fake (Diana Swain)
A look at what other organizations are doing to fight fake news. Diana draws upon her expertise….looking at the BBC, Daniel Dale (a Canadian in Washington) and a reporter in Finland, who fought fake news and was attacked herself.