CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: NOV 12-18, 2018

They were best friends, then pen pals — until one day, the letters stopped coming. Almost 30 years later, Jessica Stuart returns to Japan to try and solve the mystery of her long-lost friend, Fukue.

A plane blown from the sky, 52 victims, four suspects — one investigation. Exploding mid-air on July 8, 1965, Canadian Pacific Flight 21 plummeted into the woods in the B.C. Interior, killing all 52 people aboard. While the investigation determined a bomb brought down the passenger plane — and four suspects were at the top of the list -— no charges were laid. Hanomansing and Wagstaffe uncover the largest unsolved murder on Canadian soil.

A plane blown from the sky, 52 victims, four suspects — one investigation. Exploding mid-air on July 8, 1965, Canadian Pacific Flight 21 plummeted into the woods in the B.C. Interior, killing all 52 people aboard. While the investigation determined a bomb brought down the passenger plane — and four suspects were at the top of the list -— no charges were laid. Hanomansing and Wagstaffe uncover the largest unsolved murder on Canadian soil.

Friday, November 16, 2018 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch It’s a battle among the top three food apps: UberEats, Skip The Dishes, and Foodora. We test these delivery giants for speed, cost, presentation, and hidden mark-ups. It’s big business: about 2.5 billion dollars worth and growing. The technology is easy to use and foodies can order from endless local restaurants. So, what’s not to devour? Deliveries are late, meals arrive cold and others ruffled up in transport. Dishes are missing and sometimes the entire order doesn’t show up. On top of all that, many of us aren’t aware of the actual costs. There are hidden fees that even savvy users miss. So who’s responsible? Is it the couriers, the mobile apps, the restaurants or our desire for convenience and instant gratification?

CBC Docs POV



Know I’m Here

Friday, November 16, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch from 12noon the same day. Polar bear artist Kal Barteski organizes a massive art project in the subarctic town of Churchill, Manitoba. Motivated by the closing of the town’s port, the loss of jobs, and the effects of climate change, Kal invites 18 artists from around the world to paint murals as a way of helping the community. But, those goals become tested.



The Passionate Eye

The Coronation (repeat)

Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, November 18 at 10 p.m. ET /PT and Wednesday November 21 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network)

On June 2nd 1953, on one of the coldest June days of the century, after 16 months of planning, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II set out to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, watched by millions of people throughout theworld. Using the Queen’s recollections and new footage of the Crown Jewels, The Coronation reveals the story of this glittering ceremony. Shedding an entirely new perspective on this world-famous event, it brings together eyewitness accounts of those who participated, including the maid of honour who nearly fainted in the Abbey and the 12-year-old choirboy who was left to sing solo when his overwhelmed colleagues lost their voices. Viewing rarely seen private and official film footage of the day, the Queen recalls the day when the weight of both St. Edward’s Crown and the hopes and expectations of a nation recovering from war were on her shoulders, as the nation looked to their 27-year-old Queen to lead them to a new era.



The Fifth Estate



Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and online at the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch



The Deep Fake (Mark Kelley)

AI-manipulated video has become so sophisticated that words can literally be put into people’s mouths. Mark Kelley explores how it’s done and its profound implications. It is not all fun and games, however. The U.S. Defence Department is looking at how to protect itself against the “weaponization” of this creation.

Fighting Fake News (Habiba Nosheen)

It’s war: one one side, the NY TImes, on the other: POTUS. Both sides believe the future of democracy is at stake.

Fighting Fake (Diana Swain)

A look at what other organizations are doing to fight fake news. Diana draws upon her expertise….looking at the BBC, Daniel Dale (a Canadian in Washington) and a reporter in Finland, who fought fake news and was attacked herself.