CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: MARCH 19-25, 2018

 

Dilveen

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 on cbc.ca/cbcshortdocs

Dilveen was 11 when ISIS raided her village, killed her father and stole her away. She was sold to a 65 year-old man, who planned to marry her — but she escaped. This is her remarkable story.

Filmmaker Daniel Roher is in Toronto and available for interview

 
documentary Channel
WWII Great Escapes: Freedom Trails
Four-part series, Wednesdays at 10 pm ET starting March 14, 2018
WWII’s Great Escapes follows explorer and former Royal Marine Monty Halls on the path of the Freedom Trails. Tens of thousands of men and women staked their lives following these little-known routes through unknown enemy territory and out of Nazi-occupied Europe. The Freedom Trails led to safety, but many were extremely perilous. To find and complete them required the help of local resistance fighters, who risked their own lives to save others.
Over four episodes, Monty retraces these extraordinary journeys, discovering what it took to escape and meeting the ordinary men and women who became heroes in the process.
Weinstein
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)

Harvey Weinstein was one of the most successful producers in Hollywood. But beneath the glitz and glamour, there was a pattern of sexual misconduct going back to the very start of his career.
Weinstein investigates the disgraced mogul’s spectacular downfall, the efforts to silence his accusers, and who in Hollywood knew. Drawing on exclusive insider accounts, the documentary examines how Weinstein used lawyers and private detectives to help him suppress sexual harassment allegations. The film shines new light on what those around Weinstein knew about his behaviour, and when.
