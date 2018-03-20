CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: MARCH 19-25, 2018

Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein was one of the most successful producers in Hollywood. But beneath the glitz and glamour, there was a pattern of sexual misconduct going back to the very start of his career.

Weinstein investigates the disgraced mogul’s spectacular downfall, the efforts to silence his accusers, and who in Hollywood knew. Drawing on exclusive insider accounts, the documentary examines how Weinstein used lawyers and private detectives to help him suppress sexual harassment allegations. The film shines new light on what those around Weinstein knew about his behaviour, and when.

