CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: JAN 4-14, 2018

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC Seal meat is a staple food for Inuit, and many of the pelts are sold to offset the extraordinary cost of hunting. Inuit are spread across extensive lands and waters, and their tiny population is faced with a disproportionate responsibility for protecting the environment. They are pushing for a sustainable way to take part in the global economy, but in opposition stands an army of well-funded activists and well-meaning celebrities. Arnaquq-Baril and her cameras travel through the Canadian Arctic, giving voice to the people the animal activists rarely bother to meet: the hunters, the craftspeople, the families for whom the seal hunt is a critical part of their livelihood and survival.

documentary Channel

The Secret Life of Dogs (Season 2)

Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting January 7, 2018

They’ve been man’s best friend for thousands of years. They’re the most diverse species of mammal on the planet with over 400 breeds worldwide. But how much do we really know about our dogs and where they came from? This groundbreaking series explores the huge diversity of dogs by separating them into three distinct tribes – man’s best friend, workers and family. It celebrates the unique qualities of each dog group, discovering their remarkable physiology, their emotional bond with humans and their extraordinary super senses – helping to explain just how and why they have become so much part of our lives. For more information or to watch the trailer click here

Marketplace Selling Weight Loss Surgery

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. /8:30 p.m. NT on CBC It’s the time of year when many of us take a hard look at our health and fitness. And for 25% of Canadians that includes acknowledging we are obese. Across North America, hundreds of thousands of people have turned to private clinics and surgery to help lose weight and keep it off. Marketplace digs into one of the most common surgeries, gastric banding, and reveals its success and complication rates, and the cost to public health care of the people who need it fixed.

The Silence Breakers: The Albert Schultz Story



Friday, January 12, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC

Women are breaking years of silence about what they call sexual harassment by Canadian theatre and entertainment icon Albert Schultz. Next week on the Fifth Estate, some of those actresses – and their supporters – come forward to tell their story of how and why they took the steps they did: the fears, the challenges and the consequences. Schultz is one of the founding members of Toronto’s renowned Soulpepper Theatre Company, and was once the star of the Canadian drama Street Legal. He’s also the executive producer of CBC’s comedy hit Kim’s Convenience. In civil lawsuits filed this week the women allege Schultz was a “serial sexual predator” who engaged in unwanted groping, harassment and sexual remarks in the workplace from 2000 to 2013. Schultz was instructed to step down by the Soulpepper board pending an investigation and he later issued a statement vowing “I intend to vehemently defend myself.” None of the allegations have been proven in court.

documentary Channel

Melody Makers

Friday January 12, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET Melody Makers captures the birth of music journalism during the zeitgeist of rock n’ roll through the lens of photographer, Barrie Wentzell, Chief Contributing Photographer, Melody Maker magazine (1965-1975). The documentary features candid interviews with Melody Maker journalists Chris Charlesworth, Chris Welch, Richard Williams and Allan Jones who infuse the film with humour, and offer new insight about the cultural significance of the paper at a time when rock n’ roll was in its infancy and Melody Maker magazine was revered as the bible of rock n’ roll during this dynamic, formative and most controversial period in music history.

For more information or to watch the trailer click here

The Passionate Eye

Putin’s Revenge (Part 1)

Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, January 14 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network)

For months, reports of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election have dominated the headlines. In a special, two-part documentary Putin’s Revenge tells the inside story of how Vladimir Putin came to see the United States, and Hillary Clinton in particular, as an enemy, and how U.S. intelligence came to believe he targeted the 2016 presidential election. It also examines the fallout under President Obama and now the Trump administration, and the implications for the future of American democracy.

Part one of Putin’s Revenge is a portrait of what makes the Russian leader tick, and the events that shaped his belief that the U.S. has sought to undermine Russia dating back to the fall of the Soviet Union. It explores how Putin came to power and then carefully constructed his image, cracking down on independent media outlets and opponents.

Putin’s Revenge (Part 2) airs on Saturday January 20, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (repeats Sunday January 21, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)