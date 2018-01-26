CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: JAN 29-FEB 4, 2018

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are Canadian skating legends. The two-time world pairs champions and seven-time national pairs champions have spent their careers pushing the limits of their sport, performing complicated elements that no other pairs skaters ever dared.



But as they enter the final year of their remarkable careers, there’s one milestone they’ve yet to achieve: a place on the Olympic podium. Battling age, injury and a devastating last season, this year is their last chance. Beyond the Limits follows their dramatic journey towards the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.