CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: JAN 29-FEB 4, 2018

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are Canadian skating legends. The two-time world pairs champions and seven-time national pairs champions have spent their careers pushing the limits of their sport, performing complicated elements that no other pairs skaters ever dared.
But as they enter the final year of their remarkable careers, there’s one milestone they’ve yet to achieve: a place on the Olympic podium. Battling age, injury and a devastating last season, this year is their last chance. Beyond the Limits follows their dramatic journey towards the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.
Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC
When Rhiana and Kaz married, they were sure their life together would be full of adventure. But when their two-year-old daughter, Chiyo, is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, their entire world turns upside-down. Commonly misunderstood, there is no cure for Type 1 diabetes and it is not caused by lifestyle or eating habits. Type 1 is a chronic condition that requires 24-hour surveillance, which means after diagnosis, Kaz and Rhiana’s lives revolve around a single goal: keep Chiyo alive. From late night blood sugar checks to counting every single carbohydrate she ingests, Rhiana and Kaz live with the constant fear of missing a hypoglycemic episode that could take Chiyo away from them forever.
For more information click here