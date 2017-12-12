CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: DECEMBER 12, 2017-JANUARY 1, 2018

The upcoming week of current affairs and documentaries on documentary Channel, Short Docs and The Passionate Eye
Transgender Kids: Who Knows Best?
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 10 p.m.
Around the world there has been a huge increase in the number of children being referred to gender clinics – boys saying they want to be girls and vice versa. Increasingly, parents are encouraged to adopt a ‘gender affirmative’ approach – fully supporting their children’s change of identity. But is this approach right?
Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, December 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
When running for president, Donald Trump pledged to “build a big, beautiful wall between the U.S.and Mexico.” Crowds of supporters chanted his rhetoric, “Build that wall! Build that wall!”. His rationale? To keep out Mexicans who he had called drug dealers, criminals and rapists.
Trump’s War on the Border takes a look at life on the U.S.-Mexican border as Trump attempts to deliver this controversial campaign pledge.
Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime
Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, December 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
In November 2016 an auction of Marilyn Monroe’s last possessions took place in Los Angeles. Among the items for sale were her legendary dresses – including the dress she wore to sing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy, which sold for a record $4.8 million – private photographs, and intimate hand-written notes. In all, more than 1000 unique lots sold for over $11 million.
Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime explores Marilyn Monroe’s short but brilliant life story, told through some of her most personal and glamorous possessions, with exclusive interviews from those who worked with her and knew her well.
Behind the Altar
Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, December 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
The child abuse scandals are among the darkest chapters in the history of the Catholic Church. With Pope Francis at the helm since 2013, pledging ‘zero tolerance’, some believe that change is on the way. In Behind the Altar British historian John Dickie discovers that there are still problems. What is slowing down the cleanup that Pope Francis promised? The documentary reveals that even when the church is aware of the abuse, 75% of all abusers remain as priests. We learn that bishops are not yet obliged to report pedophiles to the police and some abusers are merely moved – shuffled from one diocese to another.
It’s Royal Week on the documentary Channel
It’s been a banner year for the British royal family; William and Kate are expecting their third child, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced their royal engagement. documentary Channe
Prince Harry & Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met and fell in love. Follow these two through their childhoods and how they came to be the perfect match for each other.
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life & Legacy
In the 20th year following her tragic death, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry speak openly about the most joyful and touching moments from their childhood and the woman who shaped their lives
The Royal Good Guys
Princes William, Harry, Charles and Philip are transforming the Royal family into a modern global brand through their charities. Find out what motivates them and how Princess Diana forever changed their approach to good deeds.
The Queen at 90
Queen Elizabeth has lived longer than any British Monarch and has served as head of the royal family longer than any other King or Queen. This film includes touching contributions from those who know the Queen personally.
Prince Philip: The Plot To Make A King
For the first time, the complexities and frustrations of the marriage between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are revealed.
For their 70th anniversary, we take a look back at the wedding between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Featuring colour archival footage, some never seen before, and the Queen’s own private home movies, A Very Royal Wedding celebrates the royal event of the 20th century.
