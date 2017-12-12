CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: DECEMBER 12, 2017-JANUARY 1, 2018

Shelina Stand Up!

“Shelina: Stand-Up!” follows Shelina, a Muslim activist and mother, as she learns the craft of stand-up comedy during a summer in Ottawa. Shelina loves being on stage and has always dreamed of being a star. Now that her kids are old enough to take care of themselves, she can finally pursue her passion to perform on stage through stand-up comedy. Her colleagues in the office are supportive and see her comedy as a clever way of addressing serious issues, such as misconceptions about Islam. At home, Shelina’s teenage son (Alif) is embarrassed by his Mom’s jokes, saying, “I don’t find them funny.” He worries that his Mom’s jokes might be taken literally and that they could be offensive to other Muslims.

