CBC/RADIO-CANADA ANNOUNCES TELELATINO NETWORK AS AN OFFICIAL LICENSED BROADCASTER FOR PYEONGCHANG 2018 AND TOKYO 2020

CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s Olympic Network and IOC Rights Holding Broadcaster, today announced a partnership with Telelatino Network Inc. (TLN) that will make it possible for Canadians to enjoy coverage of the Olympic Games in more languages. TLN has been named an Official Licensed Broadcaster for coverage of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Through the partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada, TLN will offer coverage of the next two Olympic Games in Italian and Spanish, as well as in Portuguese for Tokyo 2020.

“CBC/Radio-Canada is pleased to welcome TLN to our Olympic Games coverage plans through this unique partnership,” said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics. “Providing coverage of the Olympic Games hockey tournament to Canadians in even more languages further extends a key cultural connection and increases the inclusivity of our coverage.”



During PyeongChang 2018, TLN will provide Canadians access to one game per day from the men’s or women’s ice hockey tournament in two languages (Italian and Spanish) as well as daily encore broadcasts in prime time and daily highlights from the Olympic Games.

TLN’s coverage from PyeongChang 2018 will begin Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. ET with coverage of the women’s hockey game featuring South Korea vs. Japan and will culminate with the men’s gold medal match on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

“We are proud to continue our own public service mission in collaboration with CBC/Radio Canada as we have on many occasions in the past,” said Aldo Di Felice, president, Telelatino. “This time, our collaboration will ensure multilingual coverage of the games in some of the nation’s most widely-spoken immigrant languages.”

Coverage of Tokyo 2020 on TLN will include select soccer broadcasts in Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

