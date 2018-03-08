CBC WINS 12 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN CREATIVE FICTION STORYTELLING DURING SECOND GALA

CBC, in partnership with its production partners, garnered 12 awards from The Academy of Canadian Film & Television during the second night of the Canadian Screen Awards. Held in Toronto on Wednesday, March 7, the gala honoured excellence in creative fiction in drama, comedy, children’s and youth, and variety categories. This brings the public broadcaster’s 2018 Canadian Screen Award wins to a total of 30 so far, including awards received during the first non-fiction awards gala on Tuesday night.

CBC Comedy picked up seven awards including four wins for acclaimed female-led sketch comedy series BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW in the categories of Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series, Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy, Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy and Best Picture Editing, Comedy. Hit comedy SCHITT’S CREEK won two awards for Best Photography, Comedy and Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy for Emily Hampshire for the third consecutive year. KIM’S CONVENIENCE’s Andrew Phung, who hosted the awards gala, was recognized for Best Supporting or Guest Actor, Comedy for the second year in a row.

The public broadcaster’s drama programming received five awards, led by celebrated miniseries ALIAS GRACE, which won four awards for Best Writing, Drama Program or Limited Series, Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction. Beloved series ANNE was recognized with a Best Supporting Actor, Drama win for R.H. Thomson’s performance as Matthew Cuthbert.

The 2018 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Jonny Harris and Emma Hunter, will be broadcast live on CBC on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. (9 AT/9:30 NT). The awards gala will also stream globally at cbc.ca/watch and youtube.com/cbc. Leading up to the broadcast, Canadians can share their thoughts on the nominees with CBC on Twitter @CBC using #CdnScreenAwards.

CBC’s 2018 Canadian Screen Award creative fiction storytelling wins include:

CBC DRAMA PROGRAMMING (5 AWARDS)

ALIAS GRACE (4)

CBC, Halfire Entertainment

Best Writing, Drama Program or Limited Series

Sarah Polley

Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series

Mary Harron

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction

Arv Grewywal

Best Costume Design

Sionetta Mariano

ANNE

CBC/Netflix, Northwood Entertainment

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

Robert H. Thomson

CBC COMEDY (7 AWARDS)

BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW (4)

CBC, Frantic Films

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

Jamie Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

It Satisfies on a Very Basic Level

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Monica Heisey, Mae Martin, Zoe Whittall

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy

It Satisfies on a Very Basic Level

Yael Staav

Best Picture Editing, Comedy

It Satisfies on a Very Basic Level

Mike Fly, Jeremy LaLonde

SCHITT’S CREEK (2)

CBC, Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy

Emily Hampshire

Best Photography, Comedy

Grad Night

Gerald Packer

KIM’S CONVENIENCE

CBC, Thunderbird Entertainment

Best Supporting or Guest Actor, Comedy

Cardboard Jung, Resting Place

Andrew Phung

