CBC Will Bring Medal Moments and The Closing Ceremony To Canadians During The Final Weekend of The Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

CBC is home to the exhilarating medal moments of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, as Team Canada heads into the final weekend of competition with 19 medals to date. This total ties Vancouver 2010 for the country’s most medals won at a Paralympic Winter Games, with at least one guaranteed medal this weekend (in para ice hockey) to break the record. Canadians can enjoy broadcast coverage of the wheelchair curling medal games on Saturday (6-10 a.m. ET and 3-5 p.m. ET live), as Canada takes on South Korea for bronze, and China plays Norway for gold. On Sunday morning, Andi Petrillo and 19-time Paralympic medallist Stephanie Dixon will host CBC’s live coverage of the Closing Ceremony beginning live at 7 a.m. ET, a spectacle that marks the end of the 10-day journey of the Paralympic Winter Games. And on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. local, Canadians can watch as the country’s para ice hockey team competes for its first Paralympic gold medal since Torino 2006, against Sochi 2014 gold medallists the USA. CBC will live-stream the final events of the Games in their entirety at cbcsports.ca/paralympics and on the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

Also on Saturday’s shows – Canadian skiier Mac Marcoux, with guide Jack Leitch, will try to conclude his Paralympic Games experience with a gold medal in slalom, which would be his second first-place finish at PyeongChang 2018 following success in the visually impaired downhill event (as well as a bronze in giant slalom). In cross-country skiing, the middle distance races across both men’s and women’s events include Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian ever, Brian McKeever, and six-time Paralympic medallist Mark Arendz, who has won the most medals (four) of any Canadian athlete at these Games. Alpine skiing will wrap up on Sunday morning with highlights from women’s slalom including Canadian Mollie Jepsen, already a three-time medallist at her first Paralympic Games including a gold medal in super combined, and additional coverage from the cross country skiing relay events.

Schedule for CBC’s broadcast coverage of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games final weekend of competition:

Saturday, March 17

6-10 a.m. ET LIVE – hosted by Scott Russell

3-5 p.m. ET LIVE – hosted by Andi Petrillo and Stephanie Dixon

Para ice hockey – bronze medal game (South Korea vs. Italy)

Wheelchair curling – gold medal (China vs. Norway) and bronze medal (Canada vs. South Korea) matches

Highlights: Cross country skiing (men’s and women’s middle distance classic)

Highlights: Alpine skiing (men’s slalom)

Sunday, March 18

6-7 a.m. ET LIVE – hosted by Andi Petrillo and Stephanie Dixon

Highlights: Alpine skiing (women’s slalom) and cross country relay events

7-9:30 a.m. ET LIVE – hosted by Andi Petrillo and Stephanie Dixon

Closing Ceremony (full event)

2-4 p.m. LOCAL – hosted by Andi Petrillo and Stephanie Dixon

Para ice hockey – gold medal game (Canada vs. USA)

Described video will be offered on all of CBC’s broadcast coverage, and on the simulcast digital live-streams of the live or Atlantic Time (AT) broadcasts, provided by Descriptive Video Works and Accessible Media.

