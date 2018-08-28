CBC To Launch New Original Arts Documentary Series In The Making On September 21

Artists imagine futures, wrestle with conflicts, push boundaries, and shape our culture. But how do artists bring their visions to life? Created and hosted by Sean O’Neill (Crash Gallery), the new CBC original series IN THE MAKING will take Canadians around the world for an intimate and story-driven journey inside the creative process of Canada’s leading artists. Premiering Friday, September 21, all eight episodes will be available to stream immediately on the CBC TV app and cbc.ca/watch, with individual episodes broadcasting weekly each Friday at 8:30 p.m. (9 pm NT) on CBC.

“CBC is committed to celebrating Canadian artists and our country’s rich, diverse artistic communities,” said Jennifer Dettman, Executive Director, Unscripted Content, CBC. “We’re excited for audiences to see this commitment unfold with IN THE MAKING, as host Sean O’Neill looks at the creative risks each of these artists is taking and how they are disrupting the way we think about art, identity and storytelling.”

O’Neill, who took a sabbatical from his role as Director of Public Programs and Partnerships at the Art Gallery of Ontario to produce the series, adds, “With IN THE MAKING I wanted to take people behind the curtain, to experience up close an aspect of the arts that so rarely gets seen: the process of creation. Over five months, the shoot brought us from rural Colombia to the Venice Biennale alongside eight inspiring, challenging, visionary artists. I’m so thrilled to share these intimate, provocative stories with audiences.”

The inaugural season follows eight artists working across the artistic spectrum—in dance, theatre, visual art, and music—across Canada and around the world as they face challenges, realize new works, and meet moments of risk and reward. O’Neill visits artists at home, in studio, backstage, and in the field, giving viewers rare access to intimate creative spaces and inspiring moments of realization. The subjects include:

Toronto-based musician Lido Pimienta recording her new album in Colombia;

recording her new album in Colombia; Vancouver choreographer Crystal Pite saying goodbye to a masterwork in Los Angeles;

saying goodbye to a masterwork in Los Angeles; Visual artist Adrian Stimson healing historical trauma with AA Bronson on Siksika Nation;

healing historical trauma with on Siksika Nation; Montreal dancer and choreographer Dana Michel performing at the Venice Biennale;

performing at the Venice Biennale; Montreal-born musician Chilly Gonzales beginning a new chapter in Paris;

beginning a new chapter in Paris; Mohawk photographer and visual artist Shelley Niro publishing her life’s work in Germany;

publishing her life’s work in Germany; Edmonton-born visual artist Curtis Talwst Santiago reframing histories in Portugal and New York;

reframing histories in Portugal and New York; Visual artist Divya Mehra challenging racism and the effects of colonialism in Winnipeg and Delhi, India;

Directed by some of Canada’s most exciting voices in documentary film, including Chelsea McMullan and Amar Wala, IN THE MAKING is a CBC original series produced by White Pine Pictures, created by Sean O’Neill, Peter Raymont and Nancy Lang and produced by Sean O’Neill and Michelle Mama. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Programming; Jennifer Dettman is Executive Director, Unscripted Content; and Grazyna Krupa is Executive in Charge of Production, Arts.

A special, sneak peek screening of IN THE MAKING will take place at Hot Docs Theatre in Toronto on September 19 at 7 p.m., combined with a preview of season four of CBC ARTS: EXHIBITIONISTS with host Amanda Parris. A limited number of event tickets are now available to the general public here.

