CBC Sports Brings Canadians The 2019 IAAF Diamond League Track and Field Season

CBC Sports today announced its extensive coverage plans for the country-hopping 2019 IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE series, as the anticipation builds for the IAAF World Championships later this year and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year. The 10th Diamond League season includes a total of 14 one-day invitational track and field meets taking place across Asia, Europe, Africa and North America over the course of four months, and features the biggest international stars in athletics competing for a coveted Diamond Trophy and $1.6 million USD total cash prize. Beginning with the first event in Doha, Qatar, on May 3, CBC Sports will provide live streaming coverage of every meet at cbcsports.ca, on the free CBC Gem streaming service, and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, while broadcast coverage will be featured as part of CBC Sports’ weekend staple ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES throughout the summer season on CBC and CBC Gem. Radio-Canada Sports will also offer live streaming coverage of every DIAMOND LEAGUE meet at radio-canada.ca/sports and the Radio-Canada Sports app.

Scott Russell and Olympian and World Championship sprinter Anson Henry will host CBC Sports’ DIAMOND LEAGUE coverage during ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES broadcasts on CBC and CBC Gem, which will also live stream at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app. In Doha on May 3, Canada’s fastest man and Olympic bronze medallist Aaron Brown will compete in the men’s 200-metre against top international runners, including the reigning world champion, Ramil Guliyev (Turkey). Three-time European champion, Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain) will also launch her season at Doha, competing in the women’s 200-metre against Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast), who won silver medals in both the 100-metre and 200-metre at the IAAF World Championships in 2017.

In Shanghai on May 18, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) will race against Ta Lou, as well as 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) in the women’s 100-metre. In addition, Diamond League champion and world indoor record-holder, Christian Coleman (USA) will compete against Reece Prescod (Great Britain) and Su Bingtian (China) in the men’s 100-metre, as well as his competitive compatriots Ronnie Baker, Noah Lyles and Mike Rodgers. In London on July 20, Canada’s own triple Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse will take on Prescod and European champion Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain), as well as another triple Olympic medallist, Yohan Blake (Jamaica), in the hotly contested men’s 100-metre.

Live streams of each IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE meet will be available at cbcsports.ca , CBC Gem and via the CBC Sports app*:

Doha, Qatar, Fri. May 3 12–2 p.m. ET (9-11 a.m. PT)

Shanghai, China Sat. May 18 7–9 a.m. ET (4–6 a.m. PT)

Stockholm, Sweden Thurs. May 30 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. PT)

Rome, Italy Thurs. June 6 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

Oslo, Norway Thurs. June 13 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

Rabat, Morocco Sun. June 16 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

Eugene, USA Sun. June 30 4–6 p.m. ET (1–3 p.m. PT)

Lausanne, Switzerland Fri. July 5 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

Monaco Fri. July 12 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

London, England Sat. July 20 9–11 a.m. ET (6–8 a.m. PT)

Sun. July 21 9–11 a.m. ET (6–8 a.m. PT)

Birmingham, England Sun. Aug. 18 9–11 a.m. ET (6–8 a.m. PT)

Paris, France Sat. Aug. 24 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

Zurich, Switzerland Thurs. Aug. 29 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

Brussels, Belgium Sat. Sept. 7 2–4 p.m. ET (11 a.m. –1 p.m. PT)

*Note: Times are subject to change

