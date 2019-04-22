CBC Sports and MediaPro Canada Partner To Provide Live Broadcast and Streaming Coverage Of Canadian Premier League Inaugural Season

CBC Sports and MEDIAPRO Canada announced today a partnership that will see live coverage of 20 games throughout the 2019 season of Canada’s new tier-one men’s professional soccer league, the Canadian Premier League (CPL), on CBC Sports platforms. CBC will be the exclusive television broadcast home for 10 Canadian Premier League games, offering 10 live key events throughout the season. An additional 10 games will be available via free live streaming coverage at cbcsports.ca, the CBC Gem streaming service, and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. All games will be produced by MEDIAPRO.

The first game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Saturday, April 27 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, as Forge FC (Hamilton) hosts Ontario rivals York9 FC (York Region), and Canadians can tune in to catch all the action of the beautiful game on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service. The full schedule of games included in the partnership is below.

CBC Sports’ Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo will host CBC’s coverage of the broadcast games. Commentary will be provided by respected soccer broadcaster Gareth Wheeler and former Canadian international Terry Dunfield, also the lead on-air team for MEDIAPRO’s streaming service, OneSoccer. CBC Sports’ resident soccer expert, Nigel Reed, will provide additional editorial coverage at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app. CBC Sports will also offer Canadian Premier League videos, player profiles and highlight shows across its platforms.

The Canadian Premier League inaugural season sees the seven founding clubs – Pacific FC (Vancouver Island, British Columbia), FC Edmonton (Edmonton, Alberta), Cavalry FC (Calgary, Alberta), Valour FC (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Forge FC (Hamilton, Ontario), York9 FC (York Region, Ontario), and HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax, Nova Scotia) – square off over two distinct halves to crown winners that will advance to the 2019 Canadian Premier League Championship. The Spring season will run from April 27 to July 1, where the first of two winners will be crowned. The Fall season begins on July 6 and runs until October 19.

CPL live broadcast coverage on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service*

Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) York9 FC (York Region) at Forge FC (Hamilton)

Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) Cavalry FC (Calgary) at Forge FC (Hamilton)

Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) Forge FC (Hamilton) at York9 FC (York Region)

Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) P acific FC (Vancouver Island) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Saturday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) Pacific FC (Vancouver Island) at York9 FC (York Region)

Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) Cavalry FC (Calgary) at Valour FC (Winnipeg)

Saturday, August 10 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) Cavalry FC (Calgary) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Saturday, September 14 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) FC Edmonton at Pacific FC (Vancouver Island)

Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) Valour FC (Winnipeg) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Saturday, October 19 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) FC Edmonton (Edmonton) at Cavalry FC (Calgary)

*Broadcasts will also be available via cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CPL live streaming coverage on cbcsports.ca, CBC Gem and via the CBC Sports app

Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) Forge FC (Hamilton) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Saturday, May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) York9 FC (York Region) at Pacific FC (Vancouver Island)

Saturday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax) at York9 FC (York Region)

Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) FC Edmonton (Edmonton) at Forge FC (Hamilton)

Saturday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Cavalry FC (Calgary) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Saturday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Valour FC (Winnipeg) at Forge FC (Hamilton)

Saturday, August 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Pacific FC (Vancouver Island) at York9 FC (York Region)

Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) Valour FC (Winnipeg) at Pacific FC (Vancouver Island)

Saturday, September 28 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) FC Edmonton (Edmonton) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Saturday, October 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Valour FC (Winnipeg) at HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)

Share this: Print



Tweet

