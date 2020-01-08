CBC/Radio-Canada Heads To Switzerland For The Winter Youth Olympic Games LAUSANNE 2020

A new generation of high performance athletes will be introduced to audiences across the country with coverage of the Youth Olympic Games on CBC/Radio-Canada from January 9–22. Streaming live from Lausanne, Switzerland, the event brings together nearly 1900 competitors, aged 15 to 18, from 79 countries, including 78 talented young Canadians. As the official broadcaster in Canada, CBC/Radio-Canada will provide daily coverage of the competitions via the free CBC Gem streaming service as well as cbcsports.ca, radio-canada.ca/sports and the CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports apps.

The Youth Olympic Games is an elite sporting event for young people from all over the world. The sports program is based on the Olympic Games, with the winter edition featuring 81 events across 16 disciplines in eight sports, including: bobsleigh, curling, luge, ice hockey, skating (figure skating, long track speed skating, short track speed skating), skeleton, skiing (freestyle, cross-country, alpine, nordic combined, ski mountaineering, ski jumping, biathlon) and snowboarding. Earlier today, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) named 17-year old curler, Lauren Rajala, as Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearer. For more information on Team Canada, click here.

In addition to live streams of the events offered through CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports digital platforms, daily coverage of the Youth Olympic Games will include real-time updates from reporter Devin Heroux, who will be on the ground in Lausanne to report breaking news and provide insightful commentary for cbcsports.ca. For Radio-Canada, journalist Jean-Patrick Balleux will be joining RDI Matin’s morning segment on ICI RDI with highlight packages and live reports from competition venues. Canadian diver and Olympic Games medallist Roseline Filion will also be on-site to interview athletes and share their stories during On va se le dire on ICI TÉLÉ throughout the Games.

Young sports fans looking to keep up with all the action can visit cbckidsnews.ca for daily recaps and highlights presented by CBC Kids News reporter Arjun Ram. Preview pieces will also be available for kids to familiarize themselves with events and contenders in advance of the Games. On the French-language side, Audrey Lamonde will be on her first assignment as a video-journalist with the MAJ team, and will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience in Lausanne, producing original videos profiling athletes and showcasing various aspects of the Games. Her reports will be available on the MAJ website and social platforms as well as CBC Kids News.

On Saturday, January 25 starting at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), CBC Sports’ Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo will host a two-hour live broadcast of Road to the Olympic Games where they will discuss the results of the two-week event and look back on the best moments. Then, on Sunday, January 26, from 2–3 p.m. ET on ICI TÉLÉ, Roseline Filion will anchor a special edition of Les héros du samedi, accompanied by Jean-Patrick Balleux to present highlights from the Youth Olympic Games.