CBC Marks Record-Breaking Number Of Canadian Screen Award Nominations For Third Consecutive Year

CBC has received 236 nominations from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards, once again marking a new record for the national public broadcaster by exceeding last year’s previous benchmark of 210. In recognition of CBC’s diverse programming, production partners and creative talent, the nominations span almost three quarters of all television, digital and film categories.

“In the global content landscape, it is increasingly important to champion Canadian storytellers and their unique perspectives. CBC is proud to partner with the Canadian Academy to showcase and celebrate this country’s remarkable depth of creative talent,” said Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada. “Congratulations and thank you to all nominees for your valuable contributions to Canada’s cultural legacy, and for sharing your stories with the world.”

The Canadian Academy also announced that they are honouring CBC’s influential sketch comedy show THE KIDS IN THE HALL with the Academy Icon Award during this year’s festivities.

The 2019 Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast live on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service on Sunday, March 31 at 8pm (9pm AT and 9:30pm NT). Leading up to the broadcast, Canadians can share their thoughts on the nominees with CBC on Twitter @CBC using #CdnScreenAwards.

Highlights of CBC’s Canadian Screen Award nominations include the following:

CBC NEWS has received 39 nominations in 16 network, local and digital categories including multiple nods for flagship news and investigative programs THE NATIONAL (15) and THE FIFTH ESTATE (6), as well as four nominations for MARKETPLACE. CBC Regions received eight nominations in three categories for excellence in Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Nova Scotia. CBC News’ and CBC Podcasts’ acclaimed original series hosted by Connie Walker, MISSING AND MURDERED: FINDING CLEO, also received two nominations.

CBC’s original scripted programming has earned 80 nominations, with three of the top five most nominated series, including:

o Drama series, program or limited series: ANNE WITH AN E (15) including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actress, Drama Series nominations, CAUGHT (6) including Best Limited Series or Program and Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series nominations, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES (5), MURDOCH MYSTERIES (5) including a first-ever Best Lead Actor, Drama Series nomination for star Yannick Bisson, SAVE ME (5), AIR FARCE NEW YEAR’S EVE 2017 (2), A CHRISTMAS FURY (2), a Best Lead Actress, Drama Series nomination for BURDEN OF TRUTH (1) star Kristin Kreuk, and MURDOCH MYSTERIES: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (1).

o Comedy series: SCHITT’S CREEK (15) including Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor/Actress nominations for the lead cast, a Best Comedy nomination for WORKIN’ MOMS (9) and recognition for Catherine Reitman and Dani Kind in the Best Lead Actress, Comedy category, BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW (5) including a Best Sketch Comedy & Ensemble Performance nomination, a Best Comedy nomination for MR. D (4), LITTLE DOG (1), and THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (1).

o CBC Kids has garnered three nominations for new interactive STUDIO K, SMALL TALK and DAISY & THE GUMBOOT KIDS.

CBC’s original unscripted, arts and documentary programming has received 86 nominations including:

o Unscripted & Arts: Five nominations for THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, four nominations for STILL STANDING including Best Factual series, three nominations for new original arts series IN THE MAKING, three nominations for CANADA’S SMARTEST PERSON JUNIOR including Best Reality or Competition Program or Series, a Best Talk or Entertainment Program or Series nomination for THE FILMMAKERS (1), THE DETECTIVES (2), three nominations for GORD DOWNIE’S THE SECRET PATH IN CONCERT including Best Variety or Entertainment Special alongside TOWER OF SOUND: A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE TO LEONARD COHEN (4), two nominations for THE MOVE including Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction, and multiple nominations for the 2017 SCOTIABANK GILLER PRIZE (2) and THE JUNO AWARDS (3), which returned to CBC in 2018.

o Documentaries: 21 nominations for THE NATURE OF THINGS including eight for EQUUS: THE STORY OF THE HORSE, seven nods for CBC DOCS POV and 14 for documentary channel programming. CBC Short Docs was recognized with one nomination each for PRINCE’S TALE and RUN AS ONE: THE JOURNEY OF THE FRONT RUNNERS. CBC swept the category of Best Biography or Arts Program or Series, with all five nominations.

CBC SPORTS has garnered four nominations, including Best Sports Host for Andi Petrillo and Best Sports Analyst for Cassie Campbell-Pascall’s hockey coverage at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

CBC’s original digital series THE AMAZING GAYL PILE, THE ARTISTS, GARY AND HIS DEMONS, HOW TO BUY A BABY and THE WRITERS’ BLOCK each received two nominations, with one nod each for FARM CRIME, MY 90-YEAR-OLD ROOMMATE, NARCOLEAP, THIS BLOWS and WINSTON ROWNTREE’S PEOPLEWATCHING.

CBC Films received 12 nominations for CBC-supported short and feature films including THE GRIZZLIES (3), THROUGH BLACK SPRUCE (2) and RACETIME/ LA COURSE DES TUQUES (2) with four nominations for OCTAVIO IS DEAD!, one of the first recipients of the CBC Films diverse filmmaker fund, and one nod for short film FAUVE.

