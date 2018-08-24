CBC Launches Fall 2018 Podcast Slate

CBC, Canada’s #1 podcaster reaching more Canadians than any other podcast publisher, today announced a slate of new and returning series from CBC PODCASTS for fall 2018. New podcasts include UNCOVER: ESCAPING NXIVM, an investigation into the controversial alleged cult and its leader Keith Raniere including one woman’s journey to get out; THE SHADOWS, a fictional series from The Heart podcaster Kaitlin Prest exploring the anatomy of a relationship; TAI ASKS WHY, featuring 11-year-old host Tai Poole as he seeks answers to life’s most complex conundrums; and PLAYER’S OWN VOICE from CBC SPORTS, featuring intimate interviews with Canadian athletes hosted by Olympian Anastasia Bucsis.

Returning favourites include new stories from critically acclaimed podcast LOVE ME (Season 3); more real-life therapy from chart-topping podcast OTHER PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS (Season 2); a new season of true crime hit SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING (Season 5); plus, hit indie podcast THE SECRET LIFE OF CANADA, which has a new home and fresh season with CBC Podcasts.

This November, CBC Podcasts will be the lead sponsor of the Hot Docs Podcast Festival in Toronto (Nov. 1 – 5) and the Vancouver Podcast Festival (Nov. 8 – 10).

UPCOMING LAUNCHES:

UNCOVER: ESCAPING NXIVM – New investigative podcast series (7 x 40 min)

Launches September 5 as 2 x weekly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

UNCOVER is a new investigative podcast series from CBC Podcasts. UNCOVER’s first case is ESCAPING NXIVM, a co-production with CBC News. NXIVM (pronounced nexium) calls itself a humanitarian community… experts call it a cult. Over the past year, CBC documentarian Josh Bloch has been investigating NXIVM, a self-help group led by Keith Raniere, which attracted the attention of actors, millionaires and even a visit from the Dalai Lama. Season one tells the story of how one woman went from star recruiter for the group to a key force in the fight to take it down.

THE SHADOWS – New audio fiction podcast series (6 x 45 min)

Launches September 25 with all 6 episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

CBC Podcasts and Kaitlin Prest present THE SHADOWS, a fictional series that explores the anatomy of a relationship. Kaitlin is a young artist struggling to make great work and find great love. She believes that the love depicted in Hollywood movies is real, and that she will be one of the lucky ones to find it. When Kaitlin falls for someone who challenges her romantic ideal, she is faced with an impossible choice, and a decision that can’t be unmade.

THE SECRET LIFE OF CANADA – Season 2 (12 x 45 min)

Launches October 2 as 1 x monthly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

The Secret Life of Canada, a hit indie podcast about our nation’s hidden histories, has a new home with CBC Podcasts. The spirited show highlights the people, places and stories that probably didn’t make it into your high school textbook. Join hosts Leah Bowen and Falen Johnson as they explore the unauthorised history of a complicated country.

SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING: KERRIE ANN BROWN – Season 5 (12 x 45-60 min)

Launches October 16 as 1 x weekly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

Host David Ridgen investigates one of Manitoba’s largest unsolved murder cases. 15-year-old Kerrie Brown disappeared after leaving a house party in Thompson, Manitoba on October 16, 1986. She was waiting outside while her friend ran back downstairs for a forgotten purse. When the friend returned, Kerrie was gone. All that remained were her footprints in the snow, leading out toward the road.

TAI ASKS WHY – New family podcast series (6 x 20 min)

Launches October 24 as 1 x weekly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

Join 11-year-old Tai Poole as he heads to coffee shops, universities and playgrounds to find answers to life’s most complex conundrums. He’s a little guy with big questions like: What happens after you die? Why do we dream? Why is space so dark? He might discover answers you never knew you needed.

OTHER PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS – Season 2 (9 x 20-30 min)

Launches October 30 with 3 x weekly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

The chart-topping podcast that takes listener’s inside a therapist’s office returns for season two with another batch of sessions and insights that bring mental health out in the open. This season will feature some returning clients and some new ones. Be a fly-on-the wall in real-life therapy sessions. You may discover other people’s problems are a lot like your own.

LOVE ME – Season 3 (8 x 25 min)

Launches November 12 as 1 x weekly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

Deep down we all just want to be loved, so why is it one of the toughest things to get right? Love Me returns for season 3, exploring the messiness of human connection. Through personal stories and playful fictions, the show celebrates that weird little voice inside each of us that cries out: “love me.”

RECENTLY LAUNCHED:

PLAYER’S OWN VOICE – CBC Sports podcast series (24 x 25-30 min)

First 4 episodes available now, followed by 1 x weekly episodes at cbc.ca/podcasts

Hosted by two-time Canadian speed skating Olympian Anastasia Bucsis, this new podcast features intimate conversations with some of Canada’s top high-performance athletes including Scott Moir, taking listeners behind the official statements to a world these competitors usually reveal only to their close friends.

From Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC PODCASTS is a richly diverse collection of award-winning podcasts that engage, enlighten and entertain. CBC is the #1 podcaster in Canada, reaching more Canadians than any other podcast publisher. With more than 20 series in genres such as true crime, comedy, human interest and audio fiction, CBC podcasts are downloaded 16 million times per month.* *Source: Sumo Logic (Sept 2017 to April 2018).

