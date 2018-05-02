CBC Kicks Off Nationwide Search For Canada’s Smartest Kids: Canada’s Smartest Person Junior to Premiere This Fall

The search is on for CANADA’S SMARTEST PERSON JUNIOR (6×60), a new CBC competition series that will be taped in front of a studio audience at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre and premiere this fall. Based on the hit format Canada’s Smartest Person and produced by award-winning Media Headquarters, this competition will crown one amazing young Canadian with the first ever title of Canada’s Smartest Person Junior. Canadian kids aged 8 to 12 can apply now at cbc.ca/smartestpersonjunior until June 30.

“The junior format of this engaging and innovative competition will continue to showcase intelligence in all its many forms,” said Sally Catto, general manager, programming, CBC. “We look forward to introducing audiences to some remarkable young people from across the country, and empowering Canadians of all ages to celebrate their own unique abilities and strengths.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this new edition of Canada’s Smartest Person that will give the next generation of Canadians a chance to put their smarts to the test. You don’t need straight As in math or science to apply because this competition proves there’s lots of different ways to be smart,” said Robert Cohen, Executive Producer and Creator of Canada’s Smartest Person Junior. “This season will be filled with new and exciting twists we’ve never seen before on the Smartest Person stage.”

Like the grownup edition, CANADA’S SMARTEST PERSON JUNIOR is inspired by The Theory of Multiple Intelligences. Over six weeks, 12 remarkable kids will showcase their smarts in fun and spectacular challenges across six categories: physical, musical, social, linguistic, logical, and visual smarts. In this entertaining and action-packed series, the young competitors will battle for the coveted title of Canada’s Smartest Person Junior with the whole country cheering them on. Applications are now open to kids who excel in diverse fields such as: dancing; gaming; snowboarding; doing puzzles; playing music; debating; creating science fair projects; raising horses; making movies; or telling jokes; because, after all, intelligence comes in all shapes and sizes.

In a twist on the original format, audiences will see the same cast of incredible kids week-to-week. Those competitors with the strongest performances each week will advance to the next episode, while the others will be up for elimination. In the season finale, the top six finalists will go head-to-head one final time. The competition will culminate in a heart-stopping showdown between the top two combatants in the world’s most intense intelligence obstacle course, the Super Gauntlet, for the chance to be named Canada’s Smartest Person Junior.

cbc.ca/smartestpersonjunior

facebook.com/canadassmartestperson

instagram.com/canadassmartest

@CanadasSmartest

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

