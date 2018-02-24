CBC CELEBRATES PYEONGCHANG 2018 WITH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE CLOSING CEREMONY, SUNDAY FEB. 25 BEGINNING AT 5:30 A.M. ET (2:30 A.M. PT)

With 30 million* Canadians (83 percent) having tuned in to date, and a combined peak audience of 4.4 million (across CBC and TSN) during Wednesday’s nail-biting women’s gold medal hockey game, CBC looks ahead to the final days of intense competition at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, culminating in the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. PT), the Closing Ceremony will celebrate the athletes’ hard work and achievements, including Team Canada’s record-breaking medal tally, and Canadians can join the party on CBC, CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet, and via live-stream at cbc.ca/olympics, on the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices, and the CBC Olympics VR app, also for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung. Described video will be offered on the live coverage of the Closing Ceremony via broadcast and digital, beginning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) and provided by Descriptive Video Works.

Canadians will rise and shine with Olympic Games Morning hosts Andi Petrillo and Alexandre Despatie alongside figure skating analyst Kurt Browning, as the trio leads audiences through the celebration beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. PT). Heather Hiscox from CBC News Network will interview the athletes and capture the atmosphere outside the Olympic Stadium before the teams make their entrance.

The theme for the Closing Ceremony is “Next Wave,” as it looks to the future, and will feature traditional Korean humour, adding to the overall party feel. Ceremony highlights will include a warm welcome for Canada’s flagbearer(s), musical performances, the extinguishing of the Olympic Games cauldron, and a special presentation in anticipation of Beijing 2022, the next Olympic Winter Games host city and the first ever to host both summer and winter Games.

Following the live Ceremony, at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT), CBC will continue the festivities with Celebration Sunday, presented by Toyota and hosted by Olympic Games Overnight’s Kelly VanderBeek. CBC reporters Anson Henry, Perdita Felicien, Karina LeBlanc, Adam van Koeverden, Jacqueline Doorey, and photographer Kevin Light, will join them to review some of the most memorable PyeongChang 2018 moments, and share the best stories of Canada’s community support highlighted in the “Home Team” feature series. Celebration Sunday will also preview the upcoming PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games on CBC, running March 9-18, and introduce some of the stars of Canada’s team.

A primetime broadcast of the Closing Ceremony will air on CBC and TSN at 7 p.m./7:30 p.m. NT on February 25, with the pre-show airing on CBC at 6:30 p.m./7 p.m. NT. The Closing Ceremony will also be available on-demand that day at cbc.ca/olympics.

