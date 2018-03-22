CBC Celebrates Canadian Music and The Juno Awards With First-Annual Music Day on CBC March 25

On March 25, Canada’s public broadcaster will launch MUSIC DAY ON CBC, an all-day celebration of Canadian music across all platforms leading up to the live broadcast of the 2018 JUNO Awards. Featuring special programming across television, radio and online, MUSIC DAY ON CBC will become an annual event and is part of CBC MUSIC’s extensive JUNO 365 content, which will shine a spotlight on homegrown music all year. MUSIC DAY ON CBC will culminate with the first-ever live broadcast of the JUNO Awards in all time zones across Canada starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBC. In another first, the awards will also be broadcast on both CBC Radio networks and livestream globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.

“The JUNOS have come back to Canada’s public broadcaster and we couldn’t be happier to have them on CBC,” said Heather Conway, executive vice-president, English Services, CBC. “Music reflects who we are as a people. As the home of Canadian music, CBC’s support goes well beyond the awards broadcast. Our efforts continue throughout the year. And this year we are introducing Music Day on CBC March 25 across all platforms. It’s just one initiative that reflects our deep commitment to Canadian music and artists.”

Leading up to March 25, CBC will keep the focus on Canadian music throughout JUNO Week with special events in Vancouver in partnership with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) including q LIVE at the JUNOS with Tom Power, The JUNO Cup presented by CBC Sports and Junior JUNOS presented with CBC Kids. The 47th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2018 will be hosted in Vancouver from March 19 through March 25, 2018.

The full schedule for MUSIC DAY ON CBC and CBC’s JUNO Week events is as follows. For more information, please visit cbcmusic.ca/junos.

MUSIC DAY ON CBC

Sunday, March 25

TELEVISION

CBC:

1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) CBC Music Festival Special

Relive the best performances and moments from the 2018 CBC Music Festival.

2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) CBC Music: JUNOS Sessions

Canadian acts cover JUNO Award-winning singles from The Tragically Hip, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé and more.

3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) The JUNOS Effect

Find out how winning a JUNO Award changed the careers and lives of Serena Ryder, Ruth B, July Talk, Lights, and William Prince

4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) The JUNOS Pre-Show with Tom Power

Tom Power interviews some of the biggest nominees and performers from the 2018 JUNOs including Shania Twain, Steven Page and Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies, Daniel Caesar and Jessie Reyez.

5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) JUNO Awards live broadcast

Tune into the 47th JUNO Award broadcast, hosted by Michael Bublé live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

STREAMING

CBCMusic.ca/junos:

3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) JUNO Awards Red Carpet

Watch JUNO Award nominees and Canadian greats walk the red carpet on Canada’s biggest night in music, with hosts Odario Williams and Amanda Parris, live at cbcmusic.ca/junos .

5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) JUNO Awards Live Broadcast

Tune into the 47th JUNO Award broadcast, hosted by Michael Bublé live on cbcmusic.ca/junos from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

8:30 p.m. PT (11:30 p.m. ET) CBC Music Presents Playlist Live

End your JUNO week with surprise, must-see live performances from many great Canadian artists, live at cbcmusic.ca/junos.

RADIO

CBC Music (formerly CBC Radio 2):

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. PT / ET Mornings on CBC Music

Show will feature music from JUNO-nominated artists, performers and presenters with host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT / ET JUNO Winner’s Circle

Host Tom Allen has all the highlights from the winners of Saturday night’s JUNO Award Gala.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET) JUNOFest Classical Showcase

Join host Paolo Pietropaolo who presents performances by Jan Lisiecki, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Philippe Sly, Toronto’s ARC Ensemble, Johannes Moser, Jocelyn Morlock and Alice Ping Lee Ho.

12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

Live from Vancouver and introduced by Raina Douris, Iskwé, Jim Cuddy, Rose Cousins, Ruth B. and Scott Helman are joined by co-hosts Jann Arden and Bob Rock.

2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) JUNOFest Jazz Showcase

Directed by multi-JUNO Award-winner Phil Dwyer and hosted by Margaret Gallagher, hear performances featuring 2018 JUNO-nominated jazz performers.

3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) Deep Dive

Take a deep dive into the Barenaked Ladies album Gordon before their JUNO Music Hall of Fame induction with host Rich Terfry.

4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) JUNO 365 Cover Sessions

Some of today’s hottest Canadian acts to put their own spin on a past JUNO Single of the Year track.

5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) JUNO Awards live broadcast

Tune into the 47th JUNO Award broadcast, hosted by Michael Bublé live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) The Strombo Show

Following the Juno Awards, join George Stroumboulopoulos as he celebrates JUNO nominees in live music sessions and interviews.

CBC Radio One

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. PT (9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET) The Sunday Edition

Episode will feature music from JUNO nominees and past JUNO Award winners.

10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET ) Spark

Don Grierson walks through the evolution of the music business in the digital age, and how that’s generated new ways to help artists monetize their work through technology.

11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) Tapestry

Diving into music that stirs the soul, guest host Little Scream sits down with Isabel Bayrakdarian, Leif Vollebekk, Magdelys Savigne, Alysha Brilla and Will Butler from Arcade Fire

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT (3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET) JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

Live from Vancouver and introduced by Raina Douris, Iskwé, Jim Cuddy, Rose Cousins, Ruth B. and Scott Helman are joined by co-hosts Jann Arden and Bob Rock.

2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Cross Country Checkup

Call in to join this week’s JUNO-related conversation.

3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) Reclaimed

Hosted by Jarrett Martineau, the show will feature special Indigenous-focussed JUNO programming.

5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) JUNO Awards live broadcast

Tune into the 47th JUNO Award broadcast, hosted by Michael Bublé live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

CBC JUNO WEEK EVENTS IN VANCOUVER

Thursday, March 22

7 p.m. PT Because News

Special JUNO edition live-audience taping at CBC Vancouver Studio 1 with Gavin Crawford

7 p.m. PT q LIVE at the JUNOS*

Tom Power is at the Vogue Theatre taping a show with artist performances, interviews and a Vancouver-specific “q this” segment with Raina Douris, Odario Williams and Stephen Quinn.

*livestreamed via cbcmusic.ca/junos and q’s Facebook and YouTube pages

Friday, March 23

7 p.m. PT JUNOfest Outlaws and Gunslingers Showcase

Showcase presented by CBC Music, hosted by CBC Music’s Raina Douris and Odario Williams at The Imperial.

7:30 p.m. PT JUNO Cup presented by CBC Sports

A celebrity hockey game in support of MusiCounts at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre featuring CBC Sports personalities Craig McMorris and Rob Snoek.

9 p.m. PT JUNOfest Jazz Showcase

Jazz showcase presented by CBC Music hosted by CBC Hot Air’s Margaret Gallagher at Frankie’s Jazz Club.

Saturday, March 24

9 a.m. PT Junior JUNOs presented with CBC Kids

JUNO-nominated artists from the Children’s Album of the year perform. Hosted by Gary the Unicorn and Tony Kim at the Let’s Hear It Live Celebration Site at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

12 p.m. PT – 3 p.m. PT JUNO Fan Fare presented by CBC Music

CBC Music hosts Odario Williams and Amanda Parris will join CBC Vancouver host Anita Bathe at the Metrotown Mall to introduce the JUNO nominees appearing for performances and photos with fans.

2 p.m. PT JUNOfest Classical Showcase*

Classical showcase presented by CBC Music and hosted by CBC’s Paolo Pietropaolo at CBC Vancouver Studio 1.

*livestreamed via cbcmusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages

6 p.m. PT JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards*

q’s Tom Power will host the awards from the Vancouver Convention Centre.

*livestreamed via cbcmusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages

8:30 p.m. PT JUNOfest Canadian Hip Hop Showcase

Maestro Fresh Wes’ 50th birthday at The Rickshaw Theatre hosted by Raina Douris and Odario Williams.

Sunday, March 25

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

CBC Music’s Raina Douris joins Jann Arden and Bob Rock to bring together some of the most talented songwriters to share their stories at The Orpheum Theatre.

Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner of the 2018 JUNO Awards:

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

