CBC Bids Farewell To Rick Mercer Report with Hour-Long Series Finale, April 10

CBC’s award-winning and beloved series RICK MERCER REPORT, which has followed the political satirist and Newfoundland native across Canada, will conclude its 15-season run with a memorable hour-long series finale tomorrow on Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET (8:30 NT) on CBC and cbc.ca/watch. Since its debut in 2004, audiences have joined Rick as he travelled the country from coast-to-coast-to-coast for his one-of-a-kind perspective on all things Canadian and the top news of the week.

After 277 episodes, Rick ends his record-breaking run on CBC with a look back at some of the most memorable moments of his adventures across Canada. Highlights include clips from his visits with the many Canadians who’ve shared their work place expertise with him and a look back at special guest appearances. Rick reviews his most daring feats, the show’s funniest sketches, his training sessions with Paralympic athletes, and one final rant.

“It’s been the best Job ever hands down,” said Mercer. “I loved every minute of it. We had one goal in mind when we started this show and that was to explore and celebrate Canada every single week. When you love your subject matter that is an easy thing to do.”

“Thank you to Rick, Gerald and the entire team for making The Rick Mercer Report a tremendous and enduring success for 15 seasons,” said Heather Conway, Executive Vice-President, English Services, CBC. “Rick has built an incredible legacy by creating a space for communities across the country to share their stories through his unparalleled wit and compassion; it has brought us all closer together as a nation.”

At last month’s 2018 Canadian Screen Awards, The Rick Mercer Report was presented with the Academy Icon Award , and the series also took home the prestigious Golden Rose Award for ‘best comedy’ at the 2009 international Rose d’Or Television Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Mercer began his career in comedy performing and writing in his hometown St. John’s, Newfoundland with a series of one-man stage shows. In 1993, he launched his television career on CBC as one of the creators, performers and writers on the hit topical weekly show THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES. In 1998, he joined Gerald Lunz and Michael Donovan to create the satirical dramatic series Made In Canada, where he again starred and contributed as a writer. In 2001, his CBC special Talking To Americans became the highest-rated Canadian comedy special ever with 2.7 million viewers. On July 1, 2014, it was announced that Rick was made an Officer of the Order of Canada and he was inducted in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in September 2015. This past Canada Day, Mercer hosted the three-hour CBC special Canada Day 150! From Coast to Coast to Coast featuring performances in every province and territory across the country.

