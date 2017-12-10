CBC ANNOUNCES WINTER 2018 PREMIERE DATES

FOR NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

New original series premiering this winter include BURDEN OF TRUTH, THE DETECTIVES, CRAWFORD, CAUGHT and LITTLE DOG

SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS return to CBC’s Tuesday night comedy lineup on Jan. 9

A special episode of WORKIN’ MOMS flashing back to 2005 with guest star Jann Arden airs Dec. 19 ahead of the Season 2 premiere

December 6, 2017 – CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster and the number-one media brand in Canada,* today announced premiere dates for its winter 2018 season, featuring a uniquely Canadian slate of new and returning original series.

New additions to CBC’s primetime schedule this winter include legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH (10×60) premiering Wed. Jan. 10, starring Kristin Kreuk as a big city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case; THE DETECTIVES (8×60), a true crime series that brings to life the real investigations of Canadian detectives, premiering Wed. Jan. 10; Allan Hawco’s new drama CAUGHT (5×60) premiering Mon. Feb. 26, adapted from Lisa Moore’s acclaimed novel set in 1978 about a convicted drug dealer who attempts one more deal after a daring prison break, also starring Eric Johnson and Paul Gross; and dark comedy LITTLE DOG (7×30) from 2017 Governor General’s Literary Award-winner, musician and actor Joel Thomas Hynes, which tells the story of a super-welterweight Newfoundland boxer and his haphazard quest for redemption, premiering Thurs. Mar. 1.

All episodes of Mike Clattenburg and Mike O’Neill’s dysfunctional family comedy CRAWFORD (12×30), featuring an ensemble cast led by Jill Hennessy, John Carroll Lynch and Kyle Mac, will begin streaming on Groundhog Day, Fri. Feb. 2, for binge-viewing on the CBC TV app and cbc.ca/watch. The series will also broadcast on CBC in summer 2018.

CBC’s popular Tuesday night original comedy lineup continues on Jan. 9, with the return of the Roses as they continue to make the most of life in SCHITT’S CREEK (Season 4, 13×30), from co-creators Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy with Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson and Emily Hampshire. Catherine Reitman’s boldly irreverent comedy WORKIN’ MOMS (Season 2, 13×30) is also back for the “terrible twos” on Jan. 9, and a special flashback episode with guest star Jann Arden will air on Tues. Dec. 19 at 9:30 p.m. (10 NT) ahead of the Season 2 premiere, featuring a look back at Kate (Reitman) and her best friend Anne (Dani Kind) before marriage and motherhood.

HELLO GOODBYE (Season 3, 9×30) returns on Jan. 12 with host Dale Curd, featuring a new season of emotional airport greetings and goodbyes.

CBC will also feature the Canadian broadcast premiere of BAFTA-nominated Irish miniseries THE SECRET (4×60) on Thurs. Jan. 11, based on a true story and centred around the deadly affair between a dentist and a teacher in Northern Ireland, starring James Nesbitt and Genevieve O’Reilly.

­From Feb. 9 to 25, CBC will showcase the OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES PYEONGCHANG 2018. In the lead up to the Games, CBC SPORTS will connect Canadians with high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world as ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES continues each weekend.

CBC’s winter 2018 schedule is as follows.

All series will also be available to stream on the CBC TV app and at cbc.ca/watch.

SUNDAYS

Daytime – Road to the Olympic Games *Season 3 continues each weekend

5 p.m. (6 NT) – The Wonderful World of Disney

7 p.m. (7:30 NT) – Heartland *Season 11 continues Jan. 7

8 p.m. (8:30 NT) – The Nature of Things *Season 57 continues Jan. 7

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) – CBC Docs POV *Season 4 continues Jan. 7

10 p.m. (10:30 NT) – The National (Sunday to Friday)

MONDAYS

2 p.m. (2:30 NT) – The Goods *(Monday to Friday)

8 p.m. (8:30 NT) – Murdoch Mysteries *Season 11 continues Jan. 8

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) – Frankie Drake Mysteries *Debut season continues Jan. 8

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) – Caught *NEW ORIGINAL SERIES premieres Feb. 26

TUESDAYS

8:00 p.m. (9:30 NT) – Rick Mercer Report *Season 15 (final season) continues Jan. 9

8:30 p.m. (9 NT) – This Hour Has 22 Minutes *Season 25 continues Jan. 9, Baroness von Sketch Show’s Meredith MacNeill joins as correspondent

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) — Schitt’s Creek *Season 4 premieres Jan. 9

9:30 p.m. (10 NT) – Workin’ Moms *Season 2 premieres Jan. 9

WEDNESDAYS

8 p.m. (8:30 NT) – Burden of Truth *NEW ORIGINAL SERIES premieres Jan. 10

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) – The Detectives *NEW ORIGINAL SERIES premieres Jan. 10

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. (8:30 NT) – Dragons’ Den *Season 12 continues Jan. 11

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) – The Secret *NEW SERIES* premieres Jan .11

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) — Little Dog *NEW ORIGINAL SERIES premieres Mar. 1

FRIDAYS

Crawford *NEW ORIGINAL SERIES begins streaming Feb. 2

8 p.m. (8:30 NT) – Marketplace *Season 45 continues Jan. 12

8:30 p.m. (9 NT) – Hello Goodbye *Season 3 premieres Jan. 12

9 p.m. (9:30 NT) – The Fifth Estate *Season 43 continues Jan.12

SATURDAYS

Daytime – Road to the Olympic Games *Season 3 continues each weekend

6:30 p.m. ET – Hockey Night in Canada

