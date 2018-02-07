CBC ANNOUNCES SEASON 2 OF THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW WITH A NATIONWIDE CALL FOR AMATEUR BAKERS

Cake, battle and roll! CBC today announced that hit culinary competition THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW will return for season 2 (8×60) as the public broadcaster kicks off a country-wide search for Canada’s best amateur bakers. Starting today, home bakers can apply online at cbc.ca/life/greatcanadianbakingshow for the chance to participate in the upcoming season. Based on the hit British format and produced by Proper Television, season 2 begins production in Toronto in summer 2018 and will air on CBC in the fall. Interested amateur bakers can apply online now until Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW premiered in November 2016 and was the most-watched unscripted series debut on CBC in the past five years, with the series reaching 1.4 million viewers in Canada each week.* Twenty-four-year-old graphic designer Sabrina Degni of Montreal, QC, the youngest baker in the first season, took the inaugural Canadian title after competing against semi-finalists Linda Longson of High River, AB and Vandana Jain of Regina, SK.

Hosted by Daniel Levy and Julia Chan and judged by acclaimed pastry chefs Bruno Feldeisen and Rochelle Adonis, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW invites bakers to showcase their talents and diverse stories on a national stage as they compete in the kitchen. Competitors on the homegrown series have the opportunity to go up against Canada’s best bakers, while also competing against themselves as they strive to achieve their personal best.

Based on the beloved British format, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW brings together 10 amateur bakers from across the country to compete in a series of themed culinary challenges. Each episode features three rounds including the Signature Bake, the Technical Bake and the Show Stopper. After the bakes are tasted and critiqued, the judges decide who will become the week’s Star Baker and who will be sent home. The final three bakers compete for the Great Canadian Baking Show title.

THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW is produced by Proper Television in association with CBC and Love Productions. The format is owned by Love Productions and distributed by Sky Vision. In addition to the original British series, American, Australian, French and Irish versions of the format have also been produced.

