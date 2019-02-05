CBC Announces Next Up, A Nationwide Search For Canada’s Best New Comedy Talent, With Submissions Open Now

Canada’s public broadcaster today announced a cross-country search for the next generation of Canadian comedic talent with the launch of CBC COMEDY’S NEXT UP, a contest that offers amateur comics a chance to win a life-changing performance slot at the 2019 Ha!ifax ComedyFest (running April 24 – 28). Online submissions are open now at cbc.ca/nextup, and interested burgeoning comedians are invited to submit a 60-to-90-second video of their best material before the deadline of February 21, 2019.

“CBC is known for its acclaimed original comedies, with hits that are winning over audiences at home and around the world including Baroness von Sketch Show, Kim’s Convenience, Schitt’s Creek and Workin’ Moms – and we hope to continue building on this legacy with CBC Comedy’s Next Up,” said Michelle Daly, Senior Director, Comedy, CBC. “With this initiative, we are furthering our commitment to nurture Canadian talent by discovering the best new comedic voices from across the country, and offering them a platform to grow and share their talent with Canada and the world.”

The CBC Comedy team will review all submissions and unveil the longlist of comedians from across the country on March 1, before inviting fans to watch and vote on their favourite entries through CBC Comedy social media platforms. The longlisted comics will also be asked to participate in social media challenges that will further reveal their comedic abilities to fans. The CBC COMEDY’S NEXT UP shortlist will be revealed on March 20, with the final 10 entries to be judged by a panel of respected Canadian comedy industry members, including Daly, JUNO-nominated comedian Debra DiGiovanni, and Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience). The winner will be announced on March 29, and the following month they will be flown to the Ha!ifax ComedyFest to perform on the biggest stage of their career.

CBC COMEDY’s NEXT UP contest will be complemented by a series of online videos exploring the state of comedy in Canada from a variety of perspectives. Episodes will focus on topics including the new women of comedy, comedy in the North and how comedy is flourishing in Indigenous communities, as well as updates from the top 10 selected comedians.

To be eligible, entrants must not have previously worked professionally as a comedian, headlined a major festival, appeared on television or radio performing comedy, or have professional representation. For more information, visit cbc.ca/nextup.

