CBC Announces A New Batch Of The Best Amateur Bakers In The Country For The Great Canadian Baking Show Season 2

CBC today announced the 10 amateur bakers who will compete on the second season of THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC, the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch. Over the course of eight episodes, this diverse group of dedicated bakers from across the country will bring their whisking skills to a series of culinary-themed challenges, each contestant aiming to be the last baker standing. Based on the beloved British format, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW Season 2 is hosted by actor and writer Daniel Levy and actor Julia Chan, with acclaimed pastry chefs Bruno Feldeisen and Rochelle Adonis also returning as the series judges.

Each week, the bakers will compete in three challenges – the Signature Bake, the Technical Bake, and the Show Stopper – during which they will rely on their personal interests, styles and cultural backgrounds to make their delicious dishes stand out to the judges. After the bakes are tested and critiqued, the judges will decide who will be the week’s Star Baker and who will be sent home. In the final episode, the remaining three bakers will vie for the title of Canada’s best amateur baker. This season’s bakers are:

· Tim Chauvin, 38, a hardware store manager from Brockville, ON

· Mengling Chen, 30, a market research account manager from Toronto, ON

· Timothy Fu, 19, an undergrad student from Edmonton, AB

· Andrei Godoroja, 58, a software engineering consultant from Vancouver, BC

· Sadiya Hashmi, 38, a homeschooling mom with an MBA from Edmonton, AB

· Wendy McIsaac, 54, a senior policy analyst from Cornwall, PEI

· Sachin Seth, 43, a dentist and dentist professor from Halifax, NS

· Megan Stasiewich, 30, a hair stylist from Leduc, AB

· Devon Stolz, 27, a gravestone carver and substitute teacher from Regina, SK

· Ann Marie Whitten, 49, an operations manager from Pickering, ON

Twenty-four-year-old graphic designer Sabrina Degni of Montreal, QC, the youngest baker in the first season, took the inaugural Canadian title after competing against semi-finalists Linda Longson of High River, AB and Vandana Jain of Regina, SK. Fans can relive her Season 1 journey anytime at cbc.ca/watch.

THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW is produced by Proper Television in association with CBC and Love Productions. The executive producers are Lesia Capone and Cathie James, and the series producer is Marike Emery. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Programming; Jennifer Dettman is Executive Director, Unscripted Content; and Susan Taylor is Executive in Charge of Production. The format is owned by Love Productions and distributed by Sky Vision. In addition to the original British series, the format has been produced in 23 territories including America, Australia, France and Ireland. THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW is presented with Robin Hood. The Robin Hood Baking Family consists of a portfolio of leading baking brands.

