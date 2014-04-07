CBC 2014-15 Television Season Pickups and Renewals

CBC confirmed a number of new and returning shows for the 2014–15 Television season. Anchored by returning favourites MURDOCH MYSTERIES and DRAGONS’ DEN,featuring new dragons Michael Wekerle and Vikram Vij, the new schedule also includes the highly anticipated comedy series SCHITT’S CREEK (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.), co-created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who star alongside Catherine O’Hara, and STRANGE EMPIRE (Johnson Production Group in association with Annuit Coeptis Entertainment), a new drama created by Laurie Finstad (Durham County). Rounding out the 2014–15 schedule are new series CANADA’S SMARTEST PERSON (Media Headquarters) and OF ALL PLACES (Frantic Films).
Following is a list of some of the series that have been renewed and will return to the CBC-TV schedule:
DRAGONS’ DEN
the fifth estate
HEARTLAND
MARKETPLACE
MR. d
THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES
THE RICK MERCER REPORT
STEVEN AND CHRIS
WINNIPEG/HALIFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL