Canada’s New Year’s Eve: A Countdown to 2018 on CBC

Watch on CBC and stream online via cbc.ca/watch and the CBC YouTube channel on Sunday, December 31 at 11 p.m. ET, CT, MT, PT (11:30 AT, 11:50 NT).

Hosted by Rick Mercer, CBC will broadcast Canada’s New Year’s Eve: A Countdown to 2018 featuring select musical performances from an all-Canadian lineup including Jessie Reyez, Simple Plan, Marianas Trench and James Barker Band from the Niagara Falls celebration, A Tribe Called Red out of Halifax, Cold Specks in Vancouver, Northern Cree from the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Pierre Kwenders in Montreal and Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends from St. John’s. The special will capture celebrations from cities nationwide, with special guests and local firework displays in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Niagara Falls, Montreal, Halifax and St. John’s.

Featuring appearances from Heartland, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Anne of Green Gables, Royal Canadian Air Farce, Murdoch Mysteries and Ify Chiwetelu from CBC Radio One’s Now or Never.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

