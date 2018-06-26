CANADA DAY 2018: CBC/RADIO-CANADA BRINGS THE NATION TOGETHER IN CELEBRATION OF THE BEST IN CANADIAN CULTURE

CBC/Radio-Canada is honoured to be at the heart of Canada Day 2018 celebrations across the country, with extensive news coverage and entertainment programming on all English and French platforms.

“As the Canada Day broadcaster, we’re proud to bring together Canadians to enjoy live performances from the best in well-known and emerging artists from across the country,” said Hubert T. Lacroix, CBC/Radio-Canada’s President & CEO. “Canada is a world leader when it comes to developing diverse creative talent, whether it’s music, television, film or the performing arts. This July 1st, let’s all gather in our communities and celebrate together our nation’s creators, artists and performers and their contributions to making Canada the country it is today.”

CBC/Radio-Canada’s Canada Day lineup

Sunday, July 1, 11:00 a.m. ET – 2:00 p.m. ET (8 a.m. PT – 11 a.m. PT)

CBC NEWS SPECIAL PRESENTATION: CANADA DAY 2018

Hosted by Rosemary Barton, this three-hour CBC News special will air on CBC, CBC News Network and cbc.ca/watch. CBC reporters Tashauna Reid, Vassy Kapelos, Charlsie Agro, Renée Filippone and Kayla Hounsell will update Barton on Canada Day celebrations happening across the country.

Sunday, July 1, 12:00 p.m. ET

RADIO-CANADA : LA FÊTE DU CANADA SUR LA COLLINE DU PARLEMENT

Céline Galipeau hosts this special broadcast with Daniel Thibeault, live from Ottawa. In front of thousands of Canadians, Governor General Julie Payette, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly will celebrate Canada Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The ceremony will feature a variety of performances, as singer Marième and writer Lisa Charleyboy welcome a lineup of artists onstage to join the celebration, including Arkells, Lights, Brigitte Boisjoli, Iskwé, Jean-Marc Couture, Rose Cousins and Martina Ortiz Luis. The program will be simulcast on ICI RADIO-CANADA TÉLÉ and ICI RDI from noon to 2 p.m. ET.

Also starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on radio, host Philippe Marcoux covers highlights from the ceremony with reporter Madeleine Blais-Morin as part of the special program LE CANADA EN FÊTE on ICI RADIO-CANADA PREMIÈRE.

Sunday, July 1, 9:00 p.m. ET – 10:00 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. NT – 11:30 p.m. NT)

CANADA DAY IN THE CAPITAL/LA FÊTE DU CANADA DANS LA CAPITALE

This bilingual Canada Day special from Ottawa’s Parliament Hill features fireworks and electrifying musical performances by Arkells, DJ Shub, Lights, Klô Pelgag, Iskwé, Boogát, Jean-Marc Couture, Rose Cousins, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Ruth B, The Dead South and Brigitte Boisjoli.

The special will broadcast on CBC, ICI RADIO-CANADA TÉLÉ, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, cbc.ca/watch and radio-canada.ca. A one-hour lead-in radio program hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Pete Morey will also air before the special at 8 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Music.

