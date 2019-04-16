Battle is Back: CBC Announces The Return Of Battle Of The Blades

CBC today announced the return of hit competition series BATTLE OF THE BLADES (Season 5, 8×60), from Insight Productions. Returning this fall, the revitalized series combines athletes from two of Canada’s favourite sports — figure skating and hockey — as they pair up in a live, high-stakes figure skating competition. In this new iteration of the hugely popular format, teams will once again compete for the charity of their choice. Further details will be announced later this spring.

“Battle of the Blades is an audience favourite and the most successful original Canadian format of all time,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. “Offering a live, collective experience rooted in our own culture, we look forward to partnering with Insight to return this hit series to Canadians this fall.”

“We’re thrilled to reunite with CBC and bring back all the drama, excitement, and athleticism that audiences loved about Battle of the Blades,” said John Brunton, Chairman & CEO of Insight Productions. “This series has Canada baked into its DNA and unites two pasttimes that Canadians not only revere, but excel at on the world stage. We can’t wait to get audiences back into the arena for all the heart-pounding action.”

First launched in 2009, BATTLE OF THE BLADES was broadcast on CBC from 2009 – 2013 (4 seasons, 57 episodes) and remains the highest-rated original English-language Canadian format of all time.*

