Eighth and final season of Portlandia premieres on Super Channel – Mon Jan 22 at 9 p.m. ET

The Emmy(r)-nominated comedy series Portlandia is set to return to Super Channel for its eighth and final season on Monday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode will also be available on Super Channel On Demand the day following its weekly linear broadcast. Viewers can also catch up on all of season seven, currently available on Super Channel On Demand.

Created by Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel, Portlandia is a playful satire of life in Portland, Oregon. The series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video.

Since debuting seven years ago, Portlandia has become a cultural conversation-starter, portraying the great city of Portland as being inhabited by a variety of residents played by Armisen and Brownstein. These resonant characters, such as feminist bookstore owners Toni and Candace, bohemian couple Peter and Nance, and local curators Lisa Eversman and Bryce Shivers, have all managed to perfectly crystallize the hilarity in pickling, artisan coffee, organic chicken, social media protesting and even brunch.

Its earlier seasons have been recognized with a Peabody Award in 2012, a Writer’s Guild Award in 2013, four Creative Arts Emmy(r) Awards (most recently, the Outstanding Production Design Award in 2016 for Season 6), and 17 Primetime Emmy(r) Award nominations.

New guest stars coming to Portlandia in Season 8 include (in alphabetical order): Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6, Veep), Rachel Bloom (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live, Girls), musician Brendan Canty, John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Sex and the City), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Are We There Yet?), Dan Gregor (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Cherry Jones (American Crime, Transparent), Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca, Parks and Recreation), Andy Kindler (Bob’s Burgers, Maron) Nick Kroll (Oh Hello on Broadway, Kroll Show), John Mulaney (Oh Hello on Broadway, Saturday Night Live), musician Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins (The Legend of Korra, Sons of Anarchy), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish, Reed Between the Lines), novelist Cheryl Strayed, Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Annihilation, Westworld, Creed), David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Role Models) Brent Weinbach (Rad Lands, Another Period), Dolly Wells (Doll & Em, 45 Years), Shannon Woodward (Westworld, Raising Hope), and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile.

Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr. (Arrested Development, Ghostbusters), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Independence Day), Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Hello, My Name is Doris), Portlandia’s Mayor Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), and Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick).

