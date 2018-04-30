Dogs Find Their Forever Homes in the Series Premiere of Bell Media Studios’ DOG TALES RESCUE, May 31 on Gusto

Hot on the paws of today’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Gusto announces the premiere of new docu-series DOG TALES RESCUE, Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT beginning May 31.

Following the day-to-day operation of King City, Ont.’s Dog Tales Rescue and Horse Sanctuary, the 10-episode, half-hour series features sanctuary co-founders and animal lovers Danielle Eden-Scheinberg and Rob Scheinberg as they care and rehabilitate sick, elderly, and abused animals. Along with a dedicated team of 50 passionate staff, the sanctuary accepts local surrenders and works with shelters both domestically and abroad searching for animals in need of help. DOG TALES RESCUE also debuts this fall in Québec on Canal Vie.

“Dog Tales Rescue is a world-class facility and we can’t wait to tell the stories of benevolent sanctuary co-founders Danielle and Rob and the remarkable animals they have rescued,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming, “With our continued goal to bring unique and premium programming to Gusto, this series is sure to both inspire and tug at the heartstrings of our viewers.”

Furthering its commitment to delivering diverse quality lifestyle content, Bell Media Studios and partner Motion Content Group also confirm today that DOG TALES RESCUE has been renewed for a second season, joining the recently announced multi-season commitment of series WHERE TO I DO?.

In the series premiere of DOG TALES RESCUE, Thursday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, Rob and Danielle introduce the Dog Tales Rescue and Horse Sanctuary. The team puts together a creative photo shoot to help boost adoption rates, and Lead Horse Handler Ilana tries to integrate a new horse with the herd. Potential new adoptive parents Shelley and Emmanuel come to meet dog Samuel after seeing a social media post in which he was featured. Before they can adopt Samuel, they must bring their dog Phoebe to Dog Tales to see if the two dogs will hit it off.

Click here to view the first two episodes of DOG TALES RESCUE

Founded in 2004, the Dog Tales Rescue and Horse Sanctuary is a world-renowned dog rescue and horse sanctuary set on 50 acres in King City, Ont. The Dog Tales property includes kilometers of walking trails, a therapy pool, a grooming spa, a pig mud bath, a horse paddock, a fenced play area, and a splash pad for the dogs. Dog Tales provides rescue animals with medical care, training, and, of course, lots of love!

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

