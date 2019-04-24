Dog Rescue Goes International in Season 2 of DOG TALES RESCUE, May 7 on Gusto

Gusto announced today the return of hit original docu-series DOG TALES RESCUE for a second season, airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET beginning May 7. The series, co-produced by Bell Media Studios and Motion Content Group, follows the operation of Dog Tales, an animal rescue and sanctuary for sick, elderly, and abused animals. For the first time ever, new episodes of DOG TALES RESCUE will be made available on Gusto’s YouTube channel the day after broadcast. Season 1 of DOG TALES RESCUE is available now on Crave, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Season 2 of DOG TALES RESCUE continues to follow the action-packed day-to-day operation of Dog Tales, located just outside of Toronto, Ont. Rob Scheinberg, Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, and their dedicated team stop at nothing to rescue animals and give them a wonderful life safe from harm. From over-crowded shelters in Israel to emergency evacuations in North Carolina, the team goes the distance to find, save, and provide dogs in need with a second chance. Whether it’s a coordinated network of volunteers rescuing paralyzed dogs from Cairo, an international rescue mission, or a 30-hour road trip across Canada, the team always find a way to bring animals that need help to Dog Tales.

Season 2 also sees the farm expanding, as Ilana and her team of horse handlers not only look after 75 horses, but also welcome and care for chickens, pigs, and sheep.

Click here to view the Season 2 premiere of DOG TALES RESCUE.

In the Season 2 premiere of DOG TALES RESCUE, rescue efforts are in full swing as Rob and Danielle are in Tel-Aviv, Israel to rescue dogs from a hoarder. Meanwhile back at Dog Tales, a family is interested in adopting Athena, a dog with multiple health issues. First they must bring their own dog Lola in to see if the two dogs can get along. Plus horse handler Meghan takes care of three pigs living at Dog Tales: Matilda, George, and Elliot.

Season 2 of DOG TALES RESCUE will air on Animal Planet later this year.

Share this: Print



Tweet

