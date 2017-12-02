December CraveTV Highlights

CraveTV has all-new programming in December making Canadians’ holiday-binge watch sessions jolly, holly, and bright! New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in December include:

After a headline-making run at the 2017 Emmys and endless critical acclaim, one of the most talked-about television events of the year comes to CraveTV. Hailed as “brilliant” and “excellent” by the Globe and Mail’s John Doyle, HBO’s seven-episode limited series BIG LITTLE LIES begins streaming on Friday, December 8 . Directed by Canadian Jean-Marc Vallée, from executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon, and starring Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård in their Emmy-winning roles, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty and tells the story of a group of mothers in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California. Told through the eyes of three doting mothers – Madeline (Witherspoon), Celeste (Kidman), and Jane (Shailene Woodley) – BIG LITTLE LIES paints a picture of a town fueled by rumours and divided into the haves and have-nots, exposing the conflicts, secrets, and betrayals that compromise relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors. Also starring Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, and YOUNG SHELDON star Iain Armitage. BIG LITTLE LIES anchors CraveTV’s newly curated Based on a Book Collection which launches on Thursday, December 7. The collection features television series and movies that jumped from page to screen such as: THE HANDMAID’S TALE; ROOTS; TRUE BLOOD; OLIVE KITTERIDGE; SEX AND THE CITY; TOO BIG TO FAIL; MUHAMMAD ALI’S GREATEST FIGHT; MILDRED PIERCE; JOHN ADAMS; BAND OF BROTHERS; SHOW ME A HERO; DEXTER; ARROW; THE FLASH; and more.

Starring and executive produced by Jason Alexander, HIT THE ROAD, CraveTV’s newest original series, begins streaming Friday, December 22 with all 10 episodes. The comedy follows the chaotically dysfunctional Swallow family, a brood of would-be rock/pop stars who traverse the country in a cramped tour bus sacrificing privacy, comfort, and dignity while in search of fame and fortune. HIT THE ROAD joins CraveTV’s newly launched Cringe Comedy Collection, putting a spotlight on some of television’s most cringe-worthy and hilariously awkward individuals like Larry David, George Costanza, and Nathan Fielder of Comedy Central’s NATHAN FOR YOU. The collection also features the entire SEINFELD library; CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (Season 1-8); EPISODES; DICE; EASTBOUND AND DOWN; SMILF; THE COMEBACK; and more.

The CraveTV Original SHUT EYE returns for Season 2 on Thursday, December 7 when all 10 episodes begin streaming. In the new season of the psychic drama, with their future uncertain, Charlie (Jeffrey Donovan) and Linda (KaDee Strickland) now more than ever need to completely trust one another, something that’s never been easy for these two unrelenting con-artists. Meanwhile, the Marks family, led by matriarch Rita (Isabella Rosellini), faces similar uncertainty as their home has been taken from them.

‘Tis the season on CraveTV when The Holiday Collection launches on Thursday, November 30. The collection puts hours of holiday programming in one, easy-to-find spot and features themed episodes of: SEINFELD (the Festivus episode); 30 ROCK (Ludachristmas); SOUTH PARK (Mr. Hankey and The Christmas Poo); ARROW; CHEERS; CORNER GAS; DOCTOR WHO; EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND; MARRIED WITH CHILDREN; and SEX AND THE CITY. Plus holiday specials and movies such as A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1951); A COLBERT CHRISTMAS: THE GREATEST GIFT OF ALL; COMEDY CENTRAL’S ALL STAR NON-DEMONIATIONAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL; RUSSELL PETERS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL; MICHAEL BUBLE’S 3RD ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL; and more.

Canadians can find out how the story concludes when the entire 10-episode season of the mystery-thriller TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY begins streaming Friday, December 1. Created and written by Canadian award-winning screenwriter Tassie Cameron, and starring Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Kyra Sedgwick, the series follows overworked television producer and single mother Jane Sadler (Sedgewick) who’s in the middle of a separation. Her life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like the controversial police TV show on which she works, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted.

All 12 episodes of Bell Media’s Canadian Screen Award-winning original series SENSITIVE SKIN begin streaming Friday, December 15 . Starring Kim Cattrall and Don McKellar, Season 1 follows the story of Davina, a woman of a certain age, and her long-time husband who sold their family home and moved downtown to a hip condo in a conscious effort to change their lives. In Season 2, Davina enters a transitional phase in her life that uproots her from the sterile streets of Toronto to a new life in the picturesque Islands.

After concluding its run on Space as a Top 10 performing series on Canadian Specialty, the latest season of the epic fantasy series THE SHANNARA CHRONICLES begins streaming on Friday, December 22 . Based on Terry Brooks’ bestselling books, the 10-episode second season finds the Four Lands in chaos as the re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Starring Austin Butler, Poppy Drayton, and Ivana Baquero.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

ORNY ADAMS: MORE THAN LOUD (December 1 @ 10 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH A NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 11 (December 1)

SMILF, Season1, Episode 5 (December 3 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Season 1, Episode 9 (December 3 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

ILL BEHAVIOUR, Episode 4 (December 4 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH A NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 12 (December 8)

SMILF, Season 1, Episode 6 (December 10 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Season 1, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (December 10 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

ILL BEHAVIOUR, Episode 5 (December 11 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

SMILF, Season 1, Episode 7 (December 17 @ 10 p.m. ET)

ILL BEHAVIOUR, Episode 6 *SEASON FINALE* (December 18 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

SMILF, Season 1 Episode 8 *SEASON FINALE* (December 31 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 5 (December 1)

PEARL HARBOR: THE ACCUSED (December 7)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 6 (December 8)

W5, Season 52, Episode 10 (December 8)

SENSITIVE SKIN, Season 1-2 (December 15)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 7 (December 15)

W5, Season 52, Episode 11 (December 15)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 8 (December 22)

WORTH WATCHING:

SHUT EYE, Season 2 (December 6)

THE DETOUR, Season 2 (December 29)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY (December 1)

2016 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME CEREMONY (December 1)

BIG LITTLE LIES (December 8)

PETE HOLMES: FACES AND SOUNDS (December 8)

BRIGHT LIGHTS: STARRING CARRIE FISHER AND DEBBIE REYNOLDS (December 8)

RUSH: TIME STAND STILL (December 15) This is Canadian

STATE OF PLAY: INHERENT VIOLENCE (December 15)

STATE OF PLAY: FIGHTING CHANCE (December 15)

STATE OF PLAY: GAME OF BORDERS (December 15)

HIT THE ROAD, Season 1 (December 22)

THE SHANNARA CHRONICLES, Season 2 (December 22)

RISKY DRINKING (December 22)

KUMAIL NANJIANI: BETA MALE (December 29)

EVERY BRILLIANT THING (December 29)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

PERSON OF INTEREST, Season 1-5 (December 8)

MOB CITY, Season 1 (December 10)

SMALLVILLE, Season 1-10 (December 10)

THE MILLERS, Season 1-2 (December 10)

UTOPIA, Season 1-2 (December 10)

BEHIND THE MUSIC (December 10)

CLASSIC ALBUMS (December 10)

DOWN THE TRACKS: BOB DYLAN (December 10)

FREDDIE MERCURY: THE GREAT PRETENDER (December 10)

GOD BLESS OZZY OSBORNE (December 10)

MARVIN GAYE: BEHIND THE LEGEND (December 10)

PAUL MCCARTNEY: THE LOVE WE MAKE (December 10)

PETER GABRIEL: SCRATCH MY BACK (December 10)

PINK FLOYD: THE STORY OF WISH YOU WERE HERE (December 10)

PRODUCED BY GEORGE MARTIN (December 10)

THE BEE GEES: IN OUR OWN TIME (December 10)

THE CLASH: REBEL TRUCE (December 10)

THE ROLLING STONES: CROSSFIRE HURRICANE (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON ALMOST THE TRUTH: THE LAWYER’S CUT (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON CONQUERS AMERICA (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON LIVE (MOSTLY): ONE DOWN FIVE TO GO (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON LIVE AT ASPEN 1998 (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON: BEFORE THE FLYING CIRCUS (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON: LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON’S FLIEGENDER ZIRKUS 1971 (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON’S FLYING CIRCUS, Season 1-4 (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON’S LIFE OF BRIAN (December 10)

MONTY PYTHON’S PERSONAL BEST 2006 (December 10)

PARROT SKETCH NOT INCLUDED: 20 YEARS OF MONTY PYTHON (December 10)

THE BEATLES: FROM LIVERPOOL TO SAN FRANCISCO (December 10)

THE MEANING OF MONTY PYTHON: THE MEANING OF LIFE IN 2013 (December 10)

MAYDAY, Season 6 (December 15)

ALESSIA CARA: HOMECOMING (December 16)

SIRENS, Season 1-2 (December 26)

CURIOUS & UNUSUAL DEATHS, Season 1-2 (December 31)

DRAIN THE GREAT LAKES (December 31)

IN THE FLESH, Season 1 (December 31)

LICENSE TO DRILL, Season 2-3 (December 31)

MANHATTAN, Season 1-2 (December 31)

SLINGS & ARROWS, Season 1-3 (December 31)

ALI VS. (December 31)

CASSIUS CLAY’S GREATEST HITS (December 31)

COMING SOON:

THE CHI

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1B

SAM SMITH: LIVE IN LONDON

