Cuisine and Culture Find Their Roots in the Gusto Original Series DNA DINNERS, Premiering November 15

Food connects us to our history and has the ability to bring us together. In that spirit, Gusto delivers its newest original series DNA DINNERS, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET beginning Nov. 15. Hosted by ETALK reporter Tyrone Edwards, the 16-episode series explores how the meals we share reflect culture, food, and identity.

In each episode, participants complete an AncestryDNA test to discover their ancestral origins, and with the help of expert chefs, are introduced to ingredients, iconic dishes, and cooking techniques from each individual’s background. Each episode culminates in a dinner with family, friends, and loved ones, who share a meal prepared by the participant that combines one of the newly-discovered regions from their DNA results and their known familial heritage.

DNA DINNERS is brought to Gusto’s table through an innovative agreement between Bell Media, Gusto Worldwide Media, and Ancestry which highlights the undeniable link between family and food. With AncestryDNA’s ability to trace an individual’s heritage from more than 350 regions around the world, the culinary potential of DNA DINNERS is far-reaching. Based on an innovative format by Chris Knight and produced by Gusto Worldwide Media, the original series brings an unparalleled culinary perspective to Gusto.

For information on DNA DINNERS participants and chefs, including photography assets, click here.

In the premiere episode of DNA DINNERS, South African-born participant Shameen Miller discovers a surprising element to her heritage. Although familiar with her immediate background, Miller has questions about her ancestors. DNA DINNERS host Tyrone Edwards surprises Miller with the results of her AncestryDNA test that includes traces of Filipino roots. Marking the beginning of her culinary journey to discover her newfound culture, Miller is introduced to expert Filipino chef Mila, who demonstrates Filipino cooking techniques and provides Miller with the tools to create her own South African-Filipino inspired meal.

Viewers can catch encore airings of DNA DINNERS Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET beginning November 17 on CTV2.

