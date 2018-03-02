COTTAGE LIFE IS ALL SET FOR SPRING WITH NEW, ORIGINAL CANADIAN SERIES

Brojects: Built for the Weekend, the latest Brojects series hosted by Kevin and Andrew Buckles

Just in time for the spring thaw, Cottage Life is giving more than nine million viewers across Canada an eight-week free preview, jam-packed with brand new original Canadian series that showcase weekend and lakefront living. Headlining the new lineup is Brojects: Built for the Weekend, the highly anticipated new installment in the Brojects franchise starring Andrew and Kevin Buckles, in which the brothers bring their playful construction projects to a different family’s cottage or cabin in each episode. The channel will also roll out two brand new original series, including Lake Docks & Decks, in which Canadian contractors Marshall Black and Simon Hirsh take viewers through the step-by-step process of designing and building truly impressive lakeside projects and Lakefront Luxury, a series that showcases a breathtaking crop of captivating waterfront properties that will air during the channel’s popular weekend real estate block.

“Cottage Life is doubling down on original, homegrown series featuring funny, relatable hosts and Canadian landscapes, timed to celebrate the kick off of spring cottage season,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Canadian Media, Blue Ant Media. “Our free preview to millions of viewers across the country also includes a full line-up of real estate and animal-themed series our viewers love.”

As an added springtime bonus, Cottage Life fans in Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton will have the chance to meet the Brojects themselves as well as the hosts of Lake Docks & Decks at upcoming Cottage Life consumer shows. Kevin and Andrew Buckles will be on hand for meet and greets at both the Spring Cottage Life Show in Toronto from March 22 to 25 and the Edmonton Cottage Life & Cabin Show, which runs from April 20 to 22. Marshall Black and Simon Hirsh will give main stage presentations on their dock building triumphs and challenges at the Spring Cottage Life Show in Toronto as well as the Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show taking place from April 13 to 15. For meet and greet times and additional information on the Cottage Life consumer shows, please visit shows.cottagelife.com.

Free Preview Premieres on Cottage Life

Vet on the Hill (Canadian Premiere, Season 3) premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Back by popular demand, Australian vet Dr. Scott Miller gives viewers genuine insight into the highs and lows of life at a small town veterinary practice. Besides a steady stream of dogs and cats, Dr. Miller takes on everything from performing life saving surgery on a tiny hedgehog to diagnosing and treating a full-size cow.

ER Vets (Season 1) premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Narrated by renowned Canadian singer/songwriter Jann Arden, ER Vets combines the interpersonal stories of veterinarians who cope with life and death animal situations on a daily basis with compelling medical procedural footage.

Lake Docks & Decks (Cottage Life Original Series, World Premiere, Season 1) premieres Thursday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Veteran dock builders Marshall Black and Simon Hirsh elevate dilapidated waterfronts to the next level. From families looking to spend time at the lake to couples aspiring for a resort vibe, Marshall and Simon work with their clients to design their dream waterfronts. Each episode follows the step-by-step process from conception to construction to the final reveal of the waterfront oases.

Lakefront Luxury (Cottage Life Original Series, World Premiere, Season 1) premieres Saturday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

The ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind is stunning views, gorgeous waterfronts and serene sunsets. With unlimited budgets and endless wish lists, each episode takes you on a tour of three opulent properties along with potential buyers, as they weigh their options and ultimately decide which home is the one for them.

World’s Wildest Weather (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) premieres Monday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

From freak tornadoes to hailstones the size of footballs, this fast-paced, adrenaline-filled documentary series will chart some of the most extreme weather from around the world with first-hand, witness statements and personal footage, bringing viewers right into the panic and drama of being caught up in a storm. The series also uses jaw-dropping CGI to illustrate the science behind the storms.

The Supervet (Canadian Premiere, Season 4) premieres Wednesday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Hard-to-cure pets receive cutting-edge care from Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, aka the Bionic Vet, and his crack veterinary team. Each hour-long episode features some of the most complex veterinary challenges ever seen and captures the raw emotion, drama and joyfulness of Dr. Fitzpatrick and his staff as they find extraordinary and innovative solutions to save pets in dire conditions.

Brojects: Built for the Weekend (Cottage Life Original Series, Canadian Premiere) premieres Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

From a double-decker party boat to a floating playground to even a dock with a built-in swimming pool, Brojects brothers Kevin and Andrew are dreaming up and building everything needed for an epic weekend of fun. After years of designing one-of-a-kind projects at their own getaway retreat, they’re turning it up a notch by hitting the road and taking their cool and creative ideas to families in need of vacation property upgrades.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces (Canadian Premiere, Season 7) premieres Saturday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Back by popular demand, the beloved series follows architect and TV personality George Clarke as he shows how the most surprising and unexpected places can be transformed into tranquil spaces to escape from our hectic lives. This season also includes unique spaces George visited in Japan.

