Blue Ant Media Greenlights Life Below Zero: Canada

Blue Ant Media, an international producer, distributor and channel operator, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BBC Studios to be the first to license the series format rights for the international hit Life Below Zero. In the U.S., the series recently celebrated its 100th episode on the National Geographic Channel, being one the most-watched programs, where it takes up the largest portion of the channel’s programming lineup. BBC Studios production arm in Los Angeles first launched the series in 2013.

Blue Ant Media’s ’s newly acquired Saloon Media is starting production this month on Life Below Zero: Canada (8 x 60 minutes). The new documentary series is being shot on location in Canada with a focus on Canadian people and stories and is set to air on Cottage Life in 2020. A special 30-minute, sneak peek documentary episode will premiere on the channel this April.

“Life Below Zero has been a must-watch series for Canadian viewers on Cottage Life and now we’re going to be able to give our audiences a localized version of content they love,” said Sam Linton, Head of Original Content, Blue Ant Media. “Saloon Media’s track record of award-winning production on factual series makes them a perfect fit for this series.”

“Our relationship with Blue Ant Media, which started with the launch of the BBC Earth Channel in 2016, continues to grow with our first format deal of Life Below Zero – the powerful original series that has been a phenomenal hit in the U.S. and in Canada,” said Michael L Smith, SVP, TV Sales, Co-Productions & Digital Distribution, BBC Studios – Americas. “I look forward to seeing the success of the show in Canada.”

“We’re excited to be involved with a series franchise as renowned and compelling as Life Below Zero,” said Michael Kot, Managing Director, Saloon Media. “Marrying a hit concept with never-before-seen Canadian stories of grit and survival is a great project.”

Based on BBC’s successful format, Life Below Zero: Canada is an observational documentary series about people who live off the grid in remote regions of northern Canada. The series follows a diverse group of people from different backgrounds, including first nations, giving viewers an unfiltered glimpse into their rugged day-to-day activities that range from makeshift problem solving to traditional survival practices. From long, dark, frozen winters, to sweltering, bug-infested summers, these Canadians grapple with deadly weather and limited resources to find food, water, and shelter.

