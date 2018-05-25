Be True. Own Everything. New Dance Musical Series, Pose, Premieres June 3 on FX

FX invites viewers to step inside the ballroom and experience the glamour and intrigue of 1980s New York with the premiere of the much-buzzed-about new dance musical series Pose. Created by Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Kate Mara (House of Cards), James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek), and the largest cast of transgender actors and recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series, Pose makes television history, beginning Sunday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (check local listings) on FX.

Then, Snowfall continues to unpack the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1984 LA when Season 2 premieres Thursday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT; and Stephen Dillane reprises his International Emmy Award®-winning role alongside Clémence Poésy in the third and final season of The Tunnel, Vengeance, beginning Monday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (check local listings).

Set in the 1980s, the nine-episode 60-minute series, Pose, explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, and the downtown social and literary scene. Peters and Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty; and Van Der Beek stars as Stan’s financial kingpin boss, Matt.

The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. Also co-starring are Tony Award® winner Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, and newcomers Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside.

Season 2 of Snowfall continues with 10 new 60-minute episodes, following the riveting story about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on modern culture. It’s now 1984 and everyone is working toward their ultimate goals of money, power and influence, including Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), the young street entrepreneur beginning to experience the perils of success; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative who finds that his off-book drug-funded operation may be vulnerable from unexpected sources, both personal and professional; and Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the drug-running couple who discover the potency of crack and try to exploit it, despite the new dangers involved.

Set in Europe, the six-part 60-minute final season of The Tunnel, Vengeance, unfolds amidst hysteria around a refugee crisis, the increasing threat of terrorism, and far-right groups growing in power. Against the backdrop of Detective Karl Roebuck’s (Dillane) fractured family and a miscarriage of justice that shakes Commander Elise Wassermann (Poésy) to her core, the pair are faced with a toxic and terrifying duo whose hideous crimes see them take ever more dark and desperate measures to provoke the police into collaborating on their endgame.

Viewers can catch up on their favourite FX programming next day, post broadcast, on the authenticated FXNOW Canada app for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

