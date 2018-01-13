MAVTV Motorsports Network now available on Bell

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the destination for all things motorsports offering an unparalled line-up of motorsports events and exclusive automotive reality shows, is pleased to announce that MAVTV is now available on Bell Satellite TV (channels HD1413, SD413), Bell Fibe TV (HD1414, SD414) and Bell Aliant Fibe TV (HD624, SD124). All Bell subscribers can now discover the channel, which is currently unscrambled.

“This distribution agreement with Bell provides a way for motorsports fans across the country to access MAVTV 24/7,” said Mike Garrow, president of MAVTV Canada. “We are thrilled with the timing of this launch as MAVTV has the 32nd running of the world famous Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals presented by General Tire happening live on Saturday January 13, starting at 8:30 PM (ET).”

In addition, on Saturday January 13, 2018, MAVTV will be having a Chili Bowl/Tulsa Shootout racing marathon starting at 11:30am ET.

11:30 AM – 2016 Chili Bowl Nationals

2:30 PM – 2017 Tulsa Shootout (Part 1)

3:30 PM – 2017 Tulsa Shootout (Part 2)

4:30 PM – 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals

7:30 PM – 2018 Tulsa Shootout (Part 1)

8:30 PM – 2018 Chili Bowl Nationals LIVE

MAVTV Canada is operated by REV Sports Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Neon Star Sports & Entertainment Inc. The channel is owned by Lucas Oil Products.

