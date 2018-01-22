Rogers Media and VICE Canada Agree to Terminate Joint Venture

Rogers Media today announced it has agreed with VICE Canada to terminate their joint venture in VICE Studio Canada and VICELAND. As a result of the termination, Rogers Media has transferred its interest in VICE Studio Canada to VICE Canada, and VICELAND will cease broadcasting on March 31, 2018. VICELAND content will continue to be available to Canadians on VICE.com.

In this crowded content universe and as audience habits change, we continue to evolve our strategy to deliver unique content to Canadians.

We plan to redirect our Canadian content funding to other Canadian content initiatives that better align with our portfolio and brands. Content ownership remains a core part of our strategy and we will be actively exploring new content opportunities that appeal to a broad audience.

We are excited to work with Canada’s talented creative sector to create compelling Canadian content that resonates with viewers here at home and around the world.

