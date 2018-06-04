CORUS ENTERTAINMENT REVEALS ITS OUTSTANDING ROSTER OF NEW AND RETURNING CANADIAN ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING FOR 2018/2019

Corus Entertainment announced today its powerhouse programming lineup of bold, new and returning Canadian original hits for its 2018/2019 schedule. Commissioning more than 37 series this year, Corus is dedicated to developing extraordinary content across its suite of premium networks, emphasizing outstanding, Canadian original productions and building an unrivalled roster of Canadian talent.

Globally, Corus Studios continues to broaden its footprint with sales of original series in more than 150 territories to date. This year, Corus Studios introduces a diverse range of programming including docu-series, fashion, home renovation, and competition series that make up six new Canadian productions and three returning series. In the kids space, Nelvana, Canada’s world-leading producer and distributor of children’s content and premier animation company, ushers in four new original series and one returning show, which are set to premiere on Corus’ kids networks in 2018/2019 and are available for international sale.

“Corus is dedicated to investing in outstanding scripted and unscripted Canadian content through collaboration with the country’s most talented production partners.” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “Our all-encompassing slate of Canadian productions showcases exceptional storytelling, stellar Canadian personalities, and innovative formats that resonate with viewers across the country, while also delivering global appeal.”

Below is a breakdown of Corus’s new and returning original series:

GLOBAL

Global renews seasons of the Canadian Screen Award-winning series Mary Kills People, juggernaut reality series Big Brother Canada, and more for the 2018-2019 season. Additional announcements regarding Global’s new originals slate will be revealed at a later date.

Mary Kills People – Season 3 (6×60) – NEW SEASON

Returning for its third and final chapter airing in spring 2019, Mary Kills People follows Dr. Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas) and her exploits as she balances her family and her day job while also helping terminal patients end their lives on their own terms (produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Cameron Pictures Inc.).

Big Brother Canada – Season 7 (30×60) – NEW SEASON

On the heels of a successful Season 6 which grew its audiences year-over-year***, the smash hit reality series hosted by Arisa Cox is back for another season in 2019. As a Top 10 performer across key demos***, Season 7 will feature a group of hand-picked strangers, sequestered from the outside world, living in a house with cameras and microphones that capture their every move (produced by Insight Productions).

Entertainment Tonight Canada – Season 14 (260×30) – NEW SEASON

Returning for another star-studded season is the nation’s entertainment powerhouse, ET Canada delivering in-depth and breaking celebrity, film, television, and music news both on-air and online. Airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ET Canada is hosted by Cheryl Hickey along with Sr. Reporter Roz Weston, and Reporters Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante. (Produced by Corus Entertainment for Global Television in association with Paramount Domestic Television).

Previously announced series include:

Private Eyes – Season 3 (12×60) – NEW SEASON

In Season 3 of Private Eyes, Shade (Jason Priestley) and Everett (Cindy Sampson) become more intertwined into the antic adventures of their world, taking on Toronto’s most difficult and unusual cases. Multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Jann Arden guest stars, making a special cameo appearance in the first episode (produced by eOne).

Border Security: America’s Front Line – Season 2 (10×30 – winter 2019, 10×30 – winter 2020) – NEW SEASON

Securing the longest border in the world is the work of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Season 2 of Border Security: America’s Front Line follows CBP officers as they search for illegal travelers, weapons, and contraband (produced by eOne in association with Netflix).

LIFESTYLE

Food Network Canada takes culinary competitions to the next level as it serves up the first-ever Iron Chef Canada, along with the blazing grilling competition series Fire Masters. Comedian John Catucci returns to the network as host of the all-new food adventure series Ultimate Food Bucket List (wt).

Iron Chef Canada – Season 1 (10×60 – fall 2018, 10×60 – fall 2019) – NEW SERIES

This fall, Food Network Canada brings the world’s biggest, boldest food competition series north of the border for its own homegrown edition of Iron Chef Canada. In this Canadian version, renowned chefs from across the country face off against celebrated Canadian Iron Chefs in epic culinary battles. Each chef has 60 minutes to prepare five dishes using a featured “secret ingredient”. Their dishes are judged on taste, presentation and originality by a panel of culinary experts and industry professionals. The chef with the highest score wins that battle and supreme bragging rights. Cast will be announced at a later date (produced by Proper Television).

Fire Masters – Season 1 (10×60 – spring 2019, 10×60 – spring 2020) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

Debuting in spring, new food competition series Fire Masters puts teams of open-flame fanatics in a battle for fire supremacy and a cash prize. In every episode, three teams of chefs face off in three culinary challenges, pushing their talents to the limit to cook up mouth-watering flame-kissed dishes. One team is eliminated in each of the first two rounds and the last team standing faces an epic throw-down with a Fire Master’s judge. The final team has a chance to walk away with $10,000 and the coveted Fire Master title (produced by Architect Films).

Ultimate Food Bucket List (wt) – Season 1 (14×30) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

In Ultimate Food Bucket List, host John Catucci (You Gotta Eat Here!) takes viewers on one-of-a-kind food adventures across North America, as he checks off the most drool-worthy dishes and must-see culinary stops along the way. The new series premieres spring 2019 (produced by Lone Eagle Entertainment).

Top Chef Canada – Season 7 (8×60) – NEW SEASON

Canada’s most esteemed culinary competition and Canadian Screen Award-nominated series, Top Chef Canada returns for its seventh season off the heels of earning the title of Food Network Canada’s #1 show this spring ** (produced by Insight Productions).

Previously announced series include:

Carnival Eats – Season 5 (13×30) – NEW SEASON

Host Noah Cappe is back on the hunt for the most mouth-watering and outrageous foods famously found at fairs and amusement parks in Carnival Eats, giving audiences an inside look at the wacky characters who create them and the culinary thrill-seekers who devour and delight in them (produced by Alibi Entertainment).





HGTV Canada builds on the best in home renovation and design programming this fall with returning fan-favourites and heavy-hitting personalities including Sarah Off The Grid and Holmes and Holmes. This winter, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler take audiences to Bahamas as the family sets out to turn a rundown resort into a new business in new original series Island of Bryan.

Sarah Off The Grid – Season 2 (6×60) – NEW SEASON

In the first season of Sarah Off The Grid, Sarah Richardson and her husband Alex took on their biggest project yet – a 5,000 square-foot off-the-grid house – and became HGTV Canada’s #1 program this fall*. Now they’re taking on a brand new challenge in Season 2 as Sarah plans to convert a 19th century historic home in the charming small town of Creemore into a seasonal off-the-grid rental property (produced by Alibi Entertainment).

Holmes + Holmes – Season 2 (12×60) – NEW SEASON

Kicking off fall is dynamic father-and-son duo Mike Holmes and Mike Holmes Jr., who are on a mission to renovate homes and ‘make it right’. In the second season of Holmes + Holmes, the pair go into business together, testing their relationship as they buy, renovate, and re-sell three houses for profit (produced by The Holmes Group).

Previously announced series include:

Island of Bryan – Season 1 (13×60) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

Coming off of a successful second season of Bryan Inc. – the #1 specialty entertainment program on HGTV Canada this winter** – fan-favourite contractor Bryan Baeumler, his wife and designer, Sarah Baeumler and their family return with a new adventure in Island of Bryan as they head to the Bahamas to overhaul a rundown beachfront resort and turn it into a booming business (produced by Si Entertainment).

Backyard Builds – Season 2 (14×30) (Corus Studios) – NEW SEASON

Backyard Builds showcases the endless opportunities outdoor areas can provide. Contractor Brian McCourt and designer Sarah Keenleyside work with homeowners to extend their living spaces and maximize their backyard’s potential by creating one-of-a-kind structures and clever designs (produced by Frantic Films).

Love It or List It Vancouver – Season 5 (26×60) – NEW SEASON

Love It or List It Vancouver is the home renovation series with the eternal question: “should I stay or should I go?” Each episode features a family in B.C. who is struggling with a home that no longer suits their needs. Interior designer Jillian Harris is pitted against west coast realtor Todd Talbot as they each present their plans to solve the homeowner’s dilemma (produced by Big Coat Media).

Property Brothers – Season 6E (7×60) and Season 7 (18×60) – NEW SEASONS

Drew and Jonathan support couples across the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Las Vegas to find, buy, and transform extreme fixer-uppers into incredible dream homes. First, real estate specialist Drew tracks down hidden gems with untapped potential, and then it’s up to identical twin brother and contractor Jonathan to expertly overhaul these ramshackle properties (produced by Cineflix).

Property Brothers: Buying and Selling – Season 6 (8×60) – NEW SEASON

In Property Brothers: Buying and Selling, Jonathan and Drew Scott help homeowners take their next step up the real estate ladder. Jonathan renovates the family’s home for a successful sale, while Drew hunts down the best options for their next property and oversees the selling and buying (produced by Cineflix).

$ave My Reno – Season 2 (14×30) (Corus Studios) – NEW SEASON

Cash-conscious homeowners catch a break when Sebastian Clovis, the savvy contractor, and Sabrina Smelko, the resourceful designer, toss out overpriced reno quotes and make dreams come true through smart spends, upcycling, DIY and a little bit of elbow grease from the homeowners themselves (produced by Great Pacific Media).

Worst to First – Season 2 (10×60) (Corus Studios) – NEW SEASON

Worst to First sees best friends, professional contractors and family members Sebastian and Mickey take on the challenge of transforming the most undesirable house on the block into a stunning forever home (produced by Great Pacific Media).

HISTORY® introduces four new Canadian original productions including the recently announced series below and welcomes the return of an epic new season of historical drama and Top 5 entertainment specialty program*, Vikings, later this fall.

Rust Valley Restorers – Season 1 (8×60) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

Debuting this fall, Rust Valley Restorers follows a unique Rocky Mountain garage with a team of charismatic car-lovers as they transform abandoned heaps of rust into collectible classics to sell, trade or ride (produced by Mayhem Entertainment).

Big Rig Warriors – Season 1 (10×30) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

A new docu-series coming this winter, Big Rig Warriors, follows five dynamic truckers and the families and friends who support them during the exciting racing season on their quest to cross the finish line and be crowned the “fastest”. They all share a common obsession: They race big trucks and they race them fast (produced by Attraction Images).



History Erased (formerly World Without) – Season 1 (8×60) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

Coming this winter, History Erased examines the world without a specific country in order to highlight its contributions to global culture and human history (produced by Cream Productions).



100 Days to Victory – (2×60) – NEW SPECIAL

As part of HISTORY’s Days of Remembrance programming in November, the two-part special 100 Days to Victory, tells the gripping story of the Allies’ collaborative efforts to end the First World War and Canada’s crucial role within those victories (produced by Bristow Global Media and Electric Pictures).



Vikings – Season 5B (10×60) – NEW SEASON

Multiple Canadian Screen Award-winning series Vikings returns with the highly-anticipated second part of Season 5 coming later this year (Canada/Ireland co-production by Take 5 Productions and TM Productions Limited).

Slice™ continues to deliver jaw-dropping moments, big personalities and high-stakes situations, upping the ante with previously announced original fashion competition series STITCHED this fall.



STITCHED – Season 1 (12×60) (Corus Studios) – NEW SERIES

STITCHED is the fierce new original fashion competition series where designers go thread-to-thread in epic high-stakes-meets-high-style challenges under tight deadlines for a $10,000 cash prize. Set to debut this September, the series features host and fashion model Kim Cloutier alongside and resident judges, style expert Joe Zee and ELLE Canada’s Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Craft (produced by FORTÉ Entertainment).



KIDS

Family-friendly powerhouse network YTV welcomes two new original series and one returning this fall.

Star Falls – Season 1 (20×30) – NEW SERIES

Premiering in September, Star Falls is a single camera family comedy set in an idyllic small town. The show revolves around a mom and daughter who are best friends, but whose lives are upended when a big Hollywood movie shoots in their quaint town and the daughter schemes to create a romance between her mom and the film’s superstar male lead. Only the daughter’s plan works a little too well and suddenly she’s forced to share a house with not only the actor, but his three celebrity children as well! (produced by Breakthrough Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon).

Go Away Unicorn – Season 1 (52×11) – NEW SERIES

Slated this fall, Go Away Unicorn follows the adventures of a little girl named Alice as she tries to avoid an unwanted unicorn that simply won’t go away (produced by Nelvana for Sonar Entertainment in association with Disney).

This fall, TELETOON brings best-in-class animation with the premiere of four new original animated series.

Cupcake & Dino: General Services – Season 1 (52×11) – NEW SERIES

Debuting this September, Cupcake and Dino are two bros trying to make a name for themselves in the super competitive general services business in the big city (produced by eOne in association with Netflix).

Total DramaRama – Season 1 (52×11) – NEW SERIES

This October, Total DramaRama is the outrageous, unexpected and totally random prequel to Total Drama Island that everyone’s been waiting for. You thought the teens were manipulative? Meet the toddlers (produced by Fresh TV in association with Cartoon Network).

Chop Chop Ninja – Season 1 (20×30) – NEW SERIES

In October, Iro, an exuberant young ninja, along with his three friends – fellow classmates at the Ninja Academy – protect his island home from a steady onslaught of treacherous and not so treacherous villains, in hopes of proving that he deserves the legendary title of Chop Chop Ninja (produced by Sardine Productions).

Spaceman & Robotron – Season 1 (2×11) – NEW SERIES

Coming this November to TELETOON and TÉLÉTOON, Spaceman and Robotron is a crazy adventure in space and time that follows the flight of a bickering duo paired against their will: Spaceman, a human kidnapped by aliens, and Robotron, his “smart” bionic spacesuit (produced by Luckas Cardona).

Previously announced series include:

Bravest Warriors – Season 1 (26×30) (Nelvana) – NEW SERIES

Scheduled for September, Bravest Warriors is set in the year 3085 and follows four teenage heroes-for-hire as they warp through the universe to save adorable aliens and their worlds using the power of their emotions (produced by Nelvana and Frederator).

Preschool network Treehouse, is delighted to debut three brand new original series plus a new season of the lovable bunny siblings, Max & Ruby.

Snow Snaps – Season 1 (26×11 & 52×5) – NEW SERIES

Premiering in September, Snow Snaps takes four very different little kids, opens the gate to the great outdoors, covers everything with snow, and let’s ‘em go! (produced by Carpe Diem).

Miss Persona – Season 1 (52×3) (Nelvana) – NEW SERIES

This October, Miss Persona is a wonderful live-action pre-school show about an industrious little lady with a big imagination who encounters tricky problems that she solves through imaginative dress-up role playing (produced by Nelvana).

Corn & Peg – Season 1 (40×11) (Nelvana) – NEW SERIES

Slated for later this year, the hilarious adventures of Corn & Peg follows inseparable best friends, a young Unicorn and Pegasus sharing an unbridled excitement and enthusiasm to help make their community of Galloping Grove a better place (produced by Nelvana in association with Nickelodeon).

Max & Ruby – Season 7 (52×11) (Nelvana) – NEW SEASON

This fall, with an ever growing family in an ever changing world, Max and Ruby celebrates the biggest and littlest challenges in a preschooler’s life! (produced by Nelvana).

Previously announced series include:

Esme & Roy – Season 1 (52×11) (Nelvana) – NEW SERIES

Esme & Roy are best friends – and the best monster-sitters! This pre-school series brings little viewers along on relatable monster adventures and is packed with playful learning, humor, heart, and musical monster-y fun (produced by Nelvana in association with Sesame Workshop).

