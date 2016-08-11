Corus Entertainment Brings Families Exciting New Content To Canada’s Top Kids Networks

Corus Entertainment announced today an action-packed Fall lineup for Canada’s Top three kids networks* with new series and new seasons of fan-favourites on YTV, Treehouse and TELETOON beginning Monday, September 5.

Heading into fall, YTV, the #1 kids network for Kids 6-11*, treats viewers to a preview of the highly anticipated original production Ride with a multiplatform digital release of a full episode. From today, viewers can enjoy Ride, the story of a girl and her Dad who move to England for his new job at an elite equestrian boarding school, on YTVGo, YTV.com, Facebook, and YouTube. The series makes its full season debut on Monday, September 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on YTV. On Monday, September 5, YTV is kicking off the new school year with the “Everything is Awesome Day” starting with a sneak peek of the boisterous new Nickelodeon hit, The Loud House at 4 p.m. ET/PT followed by the network debut of The Lego Movie at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT. Galloping in to the evening are the world premieres of two new Canadian original series, Ride and Tricked, airing at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

On Treehouse, the #1 kids network for Kids 2-5*, the new Nelvana series Ranger Rob makes its world debut on Monday, September 5 at 6:25 p.m. ET/PT. Ranger Robis an adventurous hero whose love of the outdoors inspires kids to explore and discover their surroundings as they follow him on his adventures in his own backyard. The new series joins Treehouse’s all-star roster of shows including Octonauts, Peppa Pig, and Trucktown.

TELETOON, the second most watched network (behind YTV) for Kids 6-11*, soars into Fall with a lineup of super series beginning with a daily power hour of Teen Titans Go! and Powerpuff Girls airing back-to-back weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Monday, September 5. The schedule also features a SuperfanFriday program block with new episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers Dino Super Charge and Avengers Assemble every Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. TELETOON also offers the best morning cartoons every weekend from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET/PT with hit shows like Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks, Wabbitand Lego Nexo Knights.

Visit YTV.com, Treehousetv.com, TELETOON.com, and Corus’ TV everywhere Apps, YTVGo and TreehouseGo for episodes, games and behind-the-scenes content on new and returning series.

YTV Programming Information

Ride (20 x 30 minutes) – WORLD PREMIERE

Airs: Monday to Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 5

Ride follows the adventures of Katherine “Kit” Bridges when she and her Dad, Rudy, move to England for his new job at Covington Academy, an elite equestrian boarding school. Life at a new school is never easy – particularly when you are afraid to ride – but Kit will be able to handle any challenge she faces thanks to her new friend, TK….who just so happens to be the most stubborn and difficult horse at the Academy.

Tricked (20 x 30 minutes) – WORLD PREMIERE

Airs: Monday to Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET beginning September 5

With hidden camera setups and surprise stunts, Tricked is a half hour series that takes street magic to the next level. Host, Eric Leclerc goes undercover and uses magic tricks to prank kids, their friends and families, turning everyday social situations into hilarious and astounding moments that will leave the whole family laughing.

The Loud House (26 x 30 minutes) – NETWORK PREMIERE

Airs: Monday to Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 6

Ever wonder what it’s like to grow up in a big family? Eleven-year-old Lincoln Loud gives viewers an inside look at how to survive the chaos of a huge household, especially as the only boy with ten sisters!

The Lego Movie (1 x 101 minutes) – NETWORK PREMIERE

Airs: Monday, September 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

The first-ever full-length theatrical LEGO movie follows Emmet an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person (the MasterBuilder) and the key to saving his LEGO world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers — including an old mystic (voiced by Morgan Freeman) and LEGO Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) — on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together — a journey for which Emmett is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared. Now the fate of the world is in his tiny yellow hands. Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Banks and more also provide voices in this family adventure from the filmmakers behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Incorporating some of the LEGO world’s most popular figures, while introducing several new characters, experience the one-of-a-kind LEGO world as never seen before in The Lego Movie. Prepare yourself for…the greatest movie ever assembled!

Treehouse Programming Information

Ranger Rob (52 x 11 minutes) – WORLD PREMIERE

Airs: Monday to Sunday at 6:25 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 5

Let’s Get Outside! Ranger Rob is Treehouse’s enthusiastic, adventurous hero who is all about getting outside to play, explore, and discover. Bursting with boy-energy, Ranger Rob zip-lines, vine-swings and even snowboards his way around as he discovers new and exciting places in his own big backyard – Big Sky Park, the coolest outdoor adventure park ever!

TELETOON Programming Information

Teen Titans Go! and Powerpuff Girls

Airs: Weekdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Monday, September 5

The Teen Titans — Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven — are back in Teen Titans Go! with all-new comedic adventures, and this time they’re giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero … once the cape comes off. Inspired by the original Teen Titans series from Warner Bros. Animation that ran for five seasons, the character-driven comedy — based upon DC Comics characters — focuses on the funny that happens in between saving the world and living together as teenagers without adult supervision.

Weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

The city of Townsville may be a beautiful, bustling metropolis, but don’t be fooled! There’s evil afoot! And only three things can keep the bad guys at bay: Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three super-powered little girls, known to their fans (and villains everywhere) as The Powerpuff Girls.

Weekdays at 5 p.m. ET/PT – NETWORK PREMIERE

Weekend Morning Cartoon Block – NEW EPISODES

Airs: Saturday and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET/PT beginning Saturday, September 10

Includes new episodes of:

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks – airs Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT

Camp Lakebottom – airs Saturdays at 8 a.m. ET/PT

Rescue Bots – airs Sundays at 8 a.m. ET/PT

Be Cool Scooby-Doo! – airs Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT

Wabbit– airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET/PT

Lego Nexo Knights – airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT

*Source: Numeris (BBM Canada), 08/31/2015 – 06/24/2016, Across all Kids Network in Canada, Full Data, Ranker based on Average Minute Audience.

