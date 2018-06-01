Corus Entertainment and Twitter Partner on New Short-Form Content

Corus Entertainment and Twitter announced today an exciting partnership on a number of new short-form series tailored to a millennial audience. Focusing on trends across food, entertainment and pop culture the new series marry premium content with social conversation and engagement.

“This is the perfect time to partner on short-form series with the social powerhouse that is Twitter,” said Dervla Kelly, Vice President Social Media and Communications, Corus Entertainment. “There is already an insatiable appetite for Corus’ content – we saw more than four billion views of our social content last year alone, with incredible engagement rates. Pairing our strong brands and expertise in content creation with Twitter’s strength in generating social conversations, these new series are certain to be a hit.”



“We look forward to partnering with Corus on this homegrown content that’s sure to be a hit with Twitter users across Canada,” said Michael Palombo, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter Canada. “More than three-quarters of Canadians on Twitter are interested in entertainment content related to television and film. With this new partnership, we’ll be giving Canadians fresh viewing experiences in these areas and for our agency and brand partners, new opportunities to work together on original campaigns and strategies.”

Entertainment, lifestyle and food make up some of the highest consumed content on social media. These top trending categories are the launch pad for the new content produced by so.da, Corus’ in-house social content studio, for Twitter. Read more on two new concepts headed into production below:

#OneDirtyDish: This Twitter series features Food Network Canada’s celebrity chefs creating deliciously easy weeknight meals all in one pot using ingredients selected by Twitter’s audience via polls.

#TrendingTonight: From the stars of Entertainment Tonight Canada comes a twice-weekly roundup of the biggest news in entertainment. From the most talked about celebrities, hot topics and breaking news, audiences have the opportunity to share their voice and join the online conversation in real time.

Corus and Twitter also have a third short-form concept currently in development:

#ThisIsViral (working title): A daily live and interactive series that dives into top Twitter trending stories from pop to internet culture, must-tweet memes and everything in between.

More details on the new short-form content will be announced at a later date.

